If you ask Kamala the right questions, you’ll get the real answers

Famous for word salads that say nothing but certainly give “joy” to some supporters, it’s easy to expose Kamala Harris as totally incompetent with just two words: “How” and “Why.” By totally incompetent, I mean this: If you really want solutions to America’s existential issues, including a collapsing economy, exploding food and energy prices, and the threats of war we now face on a global scale, does Kamala have the acuity to solve them?”

It is easy for a politician to use “what” statements. “Elect me, and I will (insert the ‘what I’ll do’ topic here).” The “what” would be things such as lower grocery prices, reduced inflation, reduced energy costs at home and the pump, and similar issues that affect hard-working American lives. What exposes charlatans is that they have no workable solutions. So, when they say “what” they’ll do, the key response is to ask “how.”

That’s a question they can’t answer because (A) They know nothing about the Laws of Economics (‘LoE’), and/or (B) their Marxist playbook does not let them take the right steps because it would be political suicide. That Marxist playbook relies heavily on believing that the leader can, by pronouncing that he is fixing the problem, actually fix the problem (witness Harris’s comment that she will bring down grocery prices by a diktat prohibiting “price gouging”).

Image: Kamala Harris. YouTube screen grab (edited).

Implementing erroneous diktats from someone who obviously has no clue about the LoE (which are politically neutral) will get the same results as jumping without a parachute. Any 10th grader can tell you that price fixing leads to food shortages. Price gouging will almost instantly self-correct in a free market when a competitor undercuts the gouger. Our current problem is not price gouging but very high inflation, something as to which Kamala cannot admit the cause.

Leftist disinformation will challenge this reality by claiming that there are already “price gouging” laws on the books. However, what they fail to tell you is that those laws are for emergencies such as hurricanes, where people need things such as generators, chainsaws, ice, gasoline, etc. Even then, they unwisely block the normal supply and demand of free market pricing. (Those price gouging laws do more harm than good by delaying corrections in the supply chains). This misrepresentation gives them cover to apply price-fixing to a long-term problem such as food prices.

Harris was finally put on the spot last Friday when Brian Taff, a Philadelphia reporter famous for softballs to Democrats, asked Kamala, “What are some specific things that you will do to create an ‘opportunity economy’?” Kamala, appearing nervous, failed to address the question. Instead, she rambled about her mother and how everyone in her neighborhood was “very proud of their lawns,” ending with the assurance that she would fix the economy. Taff, of course, never challenged her with the all-important “how” question.

I wish that Donald Trump, during the debate, had turned to Americans and said this:

If you keep just two words in mind, that will help you see the truth about her. Those words are “what” and “how.” She will always do the “what” part, making great promises how about what she’ll do and using word salads to spread good feelings, but she won’t say anything substantive. At that point, a good reporter would and should ask her “how” she’ll do what she promises. Specifically, ask her what is your program, platform, or plan that will get this result? I’ll guarantee she cannot answer because she does not grasp the fundamentals of governing a free country.

Every reporter worth the “journalist” title should have this word at hand—something that applies equally to Trump. The difference is that he can answer while she cannot.

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com.