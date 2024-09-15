« Trump was almost the victim of a second assassination attempt
September 15, 2024

Secret Service confirms second assassination attempt on Trump and the Vindmans double down on their ugliness

By Monica Showalter

The Secret Service has confirmed that a second assassination attempt happened against President Trump, the second in two months, and quite a failure for the elite protection force. Questions abound as to how the accused killer, Ryan Wesley Routh, got into the Trump golf course in West Palm Beach, how he knew his schedule, and how he managed to get away after the Secret Service shot at him and he ran. Reportedly, he was only caught because an alert bystander saw him get into his black Nissan and got a photograph of the license plate, handing it off to the local cops so they could catch him. That doesn't do much honor to the Secret Service. One wonders if their capacity to protect him was affected by the screechings of Palm Beach's Trump-hating mayor, Danielle Moore, who vowed last month to throw President Trump out of his home because she didn't like his security requirements.

More uncomfortably for the Ukraine crowd, the would-be assassin seemed to be a pro-Ukraine activist of unstable mental bent. Some of his tweets ranted about killing Vladimir Putin earlier. He claimed he was trying to recruit Afghan war veterans from Afghanistan and bring them into the Ukraine combat zone. He apparently got thrown out of Ukraine itself for being annoying. He had been in Ukraine, and he had visited people in Congress, and apparently, he had money to pay these soldiers. So, questions abound on his side, too.

But in spite of this uncomfortable association between a would-be presidential assassin and war-torn Ukraine, the nation's loudest Ukraine supporters in the Washington swamp were rather shockingly cavalier and even happy about the bona fide assassination attempt.

Foremost was Rachel Vindman, wife of former National Security leaker and impeachment witness Alexander Vindman, who had this callous and cackling reaction:

When she was criticized, she actually doubled down and got even grosser:

Then she tried to clean up after herself by haughtily saying that Trump deserved it, as he was the "real" instigator of violence, despite a second authentic assassination attempt on him where bullets flew.

Memes, see, are violence. Bullets, though, are just desserts. This is such an ugly-soulled person of no accomplishments whatsoever, other than a love of proximity to deep-state power.

Meanwhile, her crummy husband, Alexander Vindman, the de facto coup plotter who tried to take out Trump during his presidency, tried to say 'look, squirrel,' and blame Trump for the Ukraine activist's assassination attempt on him based on Trump's complaints about migrant problems in Springfield, Ohio.

See, Trump was really to blame for this, because of all the Haitian cat-eating memes, and the supposed threats in the city of still-unknown sourcing, which in the age of Jussie Smollett, could have as easily been the work of NGO grievance lobbies looking for more funds as all those pro-Trump Nazis they claim are out there in Ohio. Nobody knows at this point who made such threats (which thus far, are just threats, not actual violence) but Trump is being blamed.

Then Vindman went into self-pity mode, saying that he was the real victim, getting more disgusting than ever.

Yes, and they were not the target of bullets, so sit down, bozo.

He couldn't help himself, though:

Only his twin brother, Eugene Vindman, could see the damage this kind of crap was doing -- to Democrats. He's in a tight race in for Congress, and still wants to win that seat, so he made a reasonably decent declaration:

But that can't be said of his worthless brother and his utterly vile wifey-poo. They all should be chary as heck about this assassination attempt first out of basic decency but second because of their fingers being in the Ukraine trough in Washington along with the would-be assassin who was apparently after the same stuff.

Edward Snowden, whom I don't even like, laid out how creepy this Ukraine angle was getting:

Yeah. Why the vehemence and crazed cheers from the pro-Ukraine crowd? Why were they worse about it than other leftists? The questions keep going unanswered.

