Secret Service confirms second assassination attempt on Trump and the Vindmans double down on their ugliness

The Secret Service has confirmed that a second assassination attempt happened against President Trump, the second in two months, and quite a failure for the elite protection force. Questions abound as to how the accused killer, Ryan Wesley Routh, got into the Trump golf course in West Palm Beach, how he knew his schedule, and how he managed to get away after the Secret Service shot at him and he ran. Reportedly, he was only caught because an alert bystander saw him get into his black Nissan and got a photograph of the license plate, handing it off to the local cops so they could catch him. That doesn't do much honor to the Secret Service. One wonders if their capacity to protect him was affected by the screechings of Palm Beach's Trump-hating mayor, Danielle Moore, who vowed last month to throw President Trump out of his home because she didn't like his security requirements.

More uncomfortably for the Ukraine crowd, the would-be assassin seemed to be a pro-Ukraine activist of unstable mental bent. Some of his tweets ranted about killing Vladimir Putin earlier. He claimed he was trying to recruit Afghan war veterans from Afghanistan and bring them into the Ukraine combat zone. He apparently got thrown out of Ukraine itself for being annoying. He had been in Ukraine, and he had visited people in Congress, and apparently, he had money to pay these soldiers. So, questions abound on his side, too.

But in spite of this uncomfortable association between a would-be presidential assassin and war-torn Ukraine, the nation's loudest Ukraine supporters in the Washington swamp were rather shockingly cavalier and even happy about the bona fide assassination attempt.

Foremost was Rachel Vindman, wife of former National Security leaker and impeachment witness Alexander Vindman, who had this callous and cackling reaction:

No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 15, 2024

When she was criticized, she actually doubled down and got even grosser:

Sorry you’re triggered.



🤣🤣🤣



I mean no I’m not. I don’t care a little bit 🫶🏻 — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 15, 2024

Then she tried to clean up after herself by haughtily saying that Trump deserved it, as he was the "real" instigator of violence, despite a second authentic assassination attempt on him where bullets flew.

Trump has been inciting violence against his enemies for years. He douses a situation in gasoline, lights a match, & walks away claiming no responsibility.



Look at what is happening in Springfield, OH right now but he wants to claim he's a victim. You cannot have it both ways. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 15, 2024

Memes, see, are violence. Bullets, though, are just desserts. This is such an ugly-soulled person of no accomplishments whatsoever, other than a love of proximity to deep-state power.

Meanwhile, her crummy husband, Alexander Vindman, the de facto coup plotter who tried to take out Trump during his presidency, tried to say 'look, squirrel,' and blame Trump for the Ukraine activist's assassination attempt on him based on Trump's complaints about migrant problems in Springfield, Ohio.

Donald Trump can really reduce the temperature for the remainder of the election and condemn political violence of any stripe. He can start by telling his supporters it is not okay to call in bomb threats against Haitians and attack immigrants or political opponents. — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) September 15, 2024

See, Trump was really to blame for this, because of all the Haitian cat-eating memes, and the supposed threats in the city of still-unknown sourcing, which in the age of Jussie Smollett, could have as easily been the work of NGO grievance lobbies looking for more funds as all those pro-Trump Nazis they claim are out there in Ohio. Nobody knows at this point who made such threats (which thus far, are just threats, not actual violence) but Trump is being blamed.

Then Vindman went into self-pity mode, saying that he was the real victim, getting more disgusting than ever.

My family has been the target of politically motivated harassment, intimidation, and retaliation. It ended my and @YVindman ‘s military careers. Trump should be disqualified from office just based on his harassment and incitement of violence. https://t.co/hfWBx3yy3H — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) September 15, 2024

Yes, and they were not the target of bullets, so sit down, bozo.

He couldn't help himself, though:

I condemn you. I condemn your lack of integrity, your attacks on immigrants, your desecration of Arlington National Cemetery. Your candidate @realDonaldTrump has incited political violence for a decade. He could reduce the temperature of this election cycle. But you MAGA thrive… https://t.co/iWV17KmPqE — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) September 15, 2024

Only his twin brother, Eugene Vindman, could see the damage this kind of crap was doing -- to Democrats. He's in a tight race in for Congress, and still wants to win that seat, so he made a reasonably decent declaration:

I am deeply disturbed by yet another attempt of political violence in our nation.



I am grateful that no one is hurt, and thankful for the law enforcement agents who acted bravely and swiftly in the line of duty. — Eugene Vindman (@YVindman) September 15, 2024

But that can't be said of his worthless brother and his utterly vile wifey-poo. They all should be chary as heck about this assassination attempt first out of basic decency but second because of their fingers being in the Ukraine trough in Washington along with the would-be assassin who was apparently after the same stuff.

Edward Snowden, whom I don't even like, laid out how creepy this Ukraine angle was getting:

We know little so far, but w alleged Trump shooter's personal and public participation in military activity in Ukraine, it is hard to imagine this White House's agencies can claim zero contact—"clean hands." Something of an Oswald vibe, here. Congress should get answers. pic.twitter.com/lDD1TLsLVf — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 15, 2024

Yeah. Why the vehemence and crazed cheers from the pro-Ukraine crowd? Why were they worse about it than other leftists? The questions keep going unanswered.

Meanwhile more tweet material is here.

JUST IN: A man with the name 'Ryan Routh,' the same name as the would-be Trump assas*in suspect, is a Ukraine fanatic and Trump hater who was apparently recruiting soldiers to fight in Ukraine.



Routh's social accounts were filled with posts about recruiting soldiers for… pic.twitter.com/VmZ90XvUz5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 15, 2024

He believed Trump was a threat to democracy and acted on ithttps://t.co/jMGui1vjF2 — James (@NC_State69420) September 15, 2024

This is 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh. A background check on Routh turned up about 50 pages of criminal activity. (Yes, 50). Most of the charges state 'charges filed, unspecified' and cover a time span from 1984 to 2019.



He is registered to vote in Guilford County, North… pic.twitter.com/0bBOJwCI0L — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 15, 2024

Speaker Johnson should immediately release the names of every member of Congress who met with Ryan Routh. pic.twitter.com/olXAYB5vKF — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) September 15, 2024

SCOOP:



CNN falsely claims that the Trump shooter had been “fighting in Ukraine.”



We have just been in touch with the frontline humanitarian aid volunteer @audiocustoms82 who met the Trump shooter Ryan Wesley Routh in Kyiv in June 2022 and exchanged phone numbers with him but… pic.twitter.com/caWZHx23b2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 15, 2024

Image: Twitter screen shot