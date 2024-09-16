Wife of Alexander Vindman makes light of second Trump assassination attempt, saying ‘no ears were harmed’ and let’s just ‘carry on’

See also Monica Showalter’s “Secret Service confirms second assassination attempt on Trump and the Vindmans double down on their ugliness” published yesterday, September 15.

After the news that Trump had survived another attempted assassination attempt at his Florida golf course yesterday, Rachel Vindman took to X to mock what was an extremely close call as something completely unnoteworthy, writing this:

No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 15, 2024

For context, this woman is the wife of Alexander Vindman, the notorious “star witness” balding slob of Trump’s first impeachment, the lawfare levied against him over his phone call with Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. (Now maybe it’s just me, but the progressive Democrats are so endlessly corrupt, I feel the need to offer refreshers and context over things that are common knowledge amongst conservatives, but all too often forgotten because we’re overloaded with instances of wrongdoing; this is my “scorecard” to keep track of the “players.”) As you might also remember, Vindman has been one of the biggest promoters of Zelensky, ignoring all evidence and anecdotes of unscrupulous behavior, lobbying for tax dollars to continue to flow to the eastern European nation; Laura Ingraham even joked that if there were an assassination attempt against Zelensky, the Vindmans would be calling for an “international inquiry.”

While Rachel Vindman says we should “carry on,” but I say we play the role of cynic, stop right there, and look at why Vindman wants to brush this attempt under the rug.

Lo and behold, the interests of both the Vindmans and the alleged shooter, Ryan Routh, are so aligned it’s freaky. Routh has deep ties to the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine—in sycophantic support of the latter—appearing in a video promoting the infamous Azov Battalion, at 01:49 into the clip:

EXCLUSIVE: Attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh appeared in a propaganda video for the AZOV BATTALLION in May 2022 pic.twitter.com/eugjHXHXqw — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 16, 2024

Another reminder? The Azov Battalion is full of neo-Nazis—a fact which even CNN was forced to admit—adopting the Nazi “Wolfsangel” symbol as its own. Here’s how CNN described the militia:

An effective fighting force that’s very much involved in the current conflict, the battalion has a history of neo-Nazi leanings, which have not been entirely extinguished by its integration into the Ukrainian military. In its heyday as an autonomous militia, the Azov Battalion was associated with White supremacists and neo-Nazi ideology and insignia. It was especially active in and around Mariupol in 2014 and 2015. CNN teams in the area at the time reported Azov’s embrace of neo-Nazi emblems and paraphernalia.

As CNN also lamented, the neo-Nazi factor is an angle that Putin has “exploited” for his gain.

Um yeah, they’re Nazis, of course he’s going to make a big deal out of fighting modern Hitlerians.

Now, Routh apparently has a pretty rabid hatred of the Jews too, so it makes sense why he would be so supportive of Nazi ideology; here’s what he reportedly posted on social media:

#BreakingNews : Ryan Wesley Routh was a democrat who moved to Hawaii and hated Donald Trump. He was working to raise money and support for Ukraine and claimed “the Jews stole Palestine!”



These photos are directly from his Facebook page pic.twitter.com/dNm1jaLw5S — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) September 15, 2024

The Jews stole Palestine? Pretty sure you can’t “steal” something that already belongs to you, especially when you were there before the group that accuses you of the theft.

As I see it, there are one of two explanations. Routh is either a product of CIA/FBI machinations, like I suspect of the Vindmans:

🚨COINCIDENCE : RYAN ROUTH & THOMAS CROOKS BOTH IN PROPAGANDA COMMERCIALS



✅ Ryan Routh, starred in a 2022 propaganda video for the AZOV Battalion, a Ukrainian militia with neo-Nazi roots funded by the CIA



✅Thomas Crooks who tried to take out TRUMP was in this “BlackRock”… pic.twitter.com/O4wifaCfSN — Culture War (@CultureWar2020) September 16, 2024

Or, let’s all say it together… he was on “their” radar, and “they” let the attempt happen.

