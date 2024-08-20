Who’s really red? Who’s really blue?

Leftists are back to their red roots, being offended when called communists while demanding communism.

Our report today has the Reds taking umbrage at being called Reds — communists — along with the national socialist media going in all directions trying to clean up after Comrade Kamala’s first disastrous policy rollout. Remember that the national socialist media are the tank (and that term takes on new meaning with her running mate Tiananmen Tim).

It’s more important than ever to share the videos and articles you find here with people who might not be aware that we have two Reds running for office, and that even their volks-comrades in the far-left media have slammed what she’s revealed of her socialist national agenda. Who knows what kind of socialistic vote-buying schemes she has in store?

You certainly have to wonder if certain media sources think they are in an echo chamber. They are only talking to themselves when they produce content that reads like an insider memo to their volks-comrades instead of a news report for the general public. That is the impression you get from this Politico playbook article, entitled “Trump’s red scare.”

Back before the 2000 elections, the Republicans Were Blue and Democrats Were Red because red was the color of socialism and the Nazis. This made too much sense to too many people, so the national socialist media arbitrarily decided to confuse the issue and switched them around. Thus, the reds of Politico must think no one on the pro-freedom right is paying attention, or they’re willing to throw away 24 years of propaganda, just to attack Donald J. Trump. You be the judge. In any case, this is an excerpt that lays out what they feared the most:

TRUMP VS. ‘COMRADE KAMALA’ — Before we spend the next several days focused on Democrats, let’s check in with Trump, who yesterday alighted on a new nickname for his opponent and a message that Republicans are hoping will finally stick. At a rally yesterday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Trump assailed Harris for her new economic policy agenda — including initiatives targeting corporate “price gouging” — which the former president translated into having gone “full communist.” “After causing catastrophic inflation, Comrade Kamala announced that she wants to institute socialist price control,” he said. “Never worked before. Never ever worked. This is the [NICOLÁS] MADURO plan, Venezuela, Maduro plan.” This morning, he drove home the point with a Trumpian twist: He linked to a fabricated picture of Harris looking out over a fictional Chicago convention hall seeped in red, with the crowd underneath a hammer-and-sickle banner. ... But amid all the mudslinging, Trump finally seemed to hone the economic arguments that Republicans have been begging him for. Beyond labeling Harris a socialist, he dismissed her economic policy rollout as pandering, asking, “Why isn’t she doing it” as VP? “She says she’s going to lower the cost of food and housing starting on Day One,” he said. “But Day One for Kamala was three-and-a-half years ago.” A few thoughts... — This is exactly why some Democrats warned Harris against getting too specific on policy. As we wrote last week, some in the party feared rolling out a traditional 100-day plan would give the GOP something concrete to target. For a hot second, at least, it appears Trump has found something to seize on.

Did you catch that part in the last paragraph? Do you mean being honest with the people instead of keeping on with the mother of all gaslighting campaigns?

Why she didn’t do this as vice president is a very good question, and it echoes two that everyone should ask whenever you hear them offering a new false promise or part of her socialist national agenda:

1. Why haven’t they implemented them over the last four years?

2. And why should we believe they would now?

Those two questions will reveal how phony and staged the entire Democratic National Convention will be.

Comrade Kamala has been in office for three and a half years. She’s responsible for the economic insanity. And yet the fascist far left and the national socialist media are trying to gaslight everyone that this isn’t the case. We have to remind everyone of her culpability, and that her offering of socialistic vote-buying schemes will destroy the economy.

Note that we would have preferred Communazi Kamala because it acknowledges a fact that was pointed out almost 80 years ago in The Road to Serfdom and the New York Times Magazine:

In certain basic respects — a totalitarian state structure, a single party, a leader, a secret police, a hatred of political, cultural and intellectual freedom - fascism and communism are clearly more like each other than they are like anything in between. —Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., Associate Professor of History at Harvard New York Times Magazine, Sunday, April 4, 1948

Not to mention the eerie overlap between Harris-Walz images and slogans and those of the Nazis, Soviets, and Chinese communists.

Meanwhile, leftists are all over the map trying to repair the damage from the paltry unscripted media opportunities afforded by Communazi Kamala, as well as dealing with the fallout from her insane resurrection of price controls and vote-buying schemes that anyone with a modicum of economic sense knows will destroy the economy. This only confirmed to everyone why they were keeping her hidden away.

First up, a very appropriately titled piece from the Washington Post: “When your opponent calls you ‘communist,’ maybe don’t propose price controls?”

It’s hard to exaggerate how bad Kamala Harris’s price-gouging proposal is.

Then the same author on CNN slamming the proposal: “CNN Economist DESTROYS Kamala's Communist Price Control Scheme In 2 Minutes.”

From USA TODAY: “Harris' economic plan promises voters affordable groceries and homes. Don't fall for it.”

Kamala Harris has no problem with an economic agenda that expands government's reach and power and places burdensome restraints on the free market.

And another piece from the editorial board of the Washington Post: “Opinion The times demand serious economic ideas. Harris supplies gimmicks.”

‘Price gouging’ is not causing inflation. So why is the vice president promising to stamp it out?

Finally, from the New York Times: “Harris’s Early Campaign: Heavy on Buzz, Light on Policy.”

And that’s just from the far-left side of the aisle.

It appears that the fascist far left considers it a mistake for Comrade Kamala to even open her mouth without relying on a teleprompter. And even then, her first foray showed everyone exactly who she is. This only emphasizes once again that everyone has to get the word out and get past the gaslighting. Share whatever you can, and get through to the folks who may not have heard any of this.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

