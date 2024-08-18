The eerie overlap between Harris-Walz images and slogans and those of the Nazis, Soviets, and Chinese communists

The Harris-Walz ticket, we’re told, is all about joy. Joy. Joy. Joy. Also, it’s about the benefits Democrats create for children, with a special focus on teachers’ unions and Tim Walz’s creepy (but, to Democrats, admirable) focus on LGBTQ+ youth. However, alert people are noticing that the Democrats’ campaign’s slogans, along with their images and ideas, have an uncanny resemblance to some things coming out of really icky regimes, such as the Nazis, the Soviets, and Chinese communists. I’m not saying that the Democrats are ready to commit genocide or open gulags, but it really is weird how leftists always think alike.

What’s been pushed down our gullet since Kamala’s launch is that she is the embodiment of “joy” and that Walz’s being added to the ticket merely multiplies that joy. Here’s a montage someone created of all the fake “joy” we’re being sold:

That’s not organic. That can only come from command central.

What smart people are noticing is that this is not the first time a political campaign has been defined by “joy.” In 1933, when Hitler was running to be Chancellor (an election he won, after which he instantly became dictator), the German Labor Front, which was working to promote the Nazis, started an organization called “Kraft durch Freude,” or, in English, “strength through joy”:

Set up in November 1933 as a tool to promote the advantages of Nazism to the German people and internationally, it was also used to ease the process of the rearmament of Germany. Through its structure of organized events and promotion of propaganda, it was also intended to prevent dissident and anti-state behavior. By 1939, it had become the world's largest tourism operator. [Hyperlinks omitted.]

The organization had a nice little logo:

And then there were the propaganda posters:

But of course, this could just be a coincidence. As the old saying goes, just because Hitler liked dogs, that doesn’t mean that all people who like dogs are Hitler.

However, the resemblance between Kamala’s and the Nazis’ “joy” is that this isn’t the first time that Democrat slogans and iconography match socialist slogans and iconography.

For example, back in 2012, Barack Obama’s reelection slogan was “Forward!”

Image: YouTube screen grab (edited for clarity).

Victor Morton pointed out at the time that “forward” is a classic Marxist tagline, which the Nazis used too (because they were socialists).

It wasn’t just the campaign that echoed Marxism. That same echo came from the grassroots. You all remember Shepard Fairey’s instantly iconic Obama “hope” image from 2008. I won’t reproduce it here because I don’t want to be entangled in a copyright claim, but you’ll recognize it when you see it.

The problem with the poster, if you’re pro-American, is that Fairey was deliberately mimicking Soviet propaganda:

Fairey based the work on an Associated Press photograph by Mannie Garcia, which he transformed with his signature high-contrast stencil technique, inspired by the political message and bold graphics of Soviet Socialist Realism.

Also, in true communist fashion, Fairey had no respect for private property, stealing an AP photo for the poster and then lying about it.

Emphasizing his communist lack of imagination and innovation, Fairey has now churned out the same poster for Kamala:

#KamalaHarrisForward I believe VP Kamala Harris and her VP pick Tim Walz are our best chance to move forward. They are our best chance to push back on encroaching fascism and threats to democracy, and our best chance for creating the world we all desire and deserve. Politics is… pic.twitter.com/8tTuLfIbEw — Shepard Fairey (@OBEYGIANT) August 15, 2024

And then there’s the whole thing about the state and children. Conservative Americans want to create strong, nuclear families. Communists believe the state is the family. Thus, a common trope in propaganda from both the USSR and China was to show Stalin and Mao, respectively, surrounded by happy children:

Look at those posters and compare them with this image from last year, in which the good Papa Walz saves the children of Minnesota from starvation:

“This bill puts us one step closer to making Minnesota the best state for kids to grow up, and I am grateful to all of the legislators and advocates for making it happen,” Walz said. https://t.co/OlyVNv0mSP — Minnesota Reformer (@MNReformer) March 17, 2023

Collectivists are invariably the same. They share the same beliefs, which are that the state will always lead people to a more glorious future (“forward!”), all happiness comes from the government (“joy!”), and the state is each child’s true family. Collectivist regimes always start in a haze of optimism, but as their policies invariably fail, they devolve into brute force, starvation, persecution and, often, war. When there are Jews in the totalitarian ambit, they become the scapegoated “other.”

Given history’s lessons, it’s unnerving to see the Democrat party, as it becomes increasingly radical, travel down the same familiar path, whether it comes to political slogans, propaganda images, antisemitism, or a government takeover of the economy. This cannot end well because it never ends well.