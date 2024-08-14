Tiananmen Tim and the silence of the Kams

There is something to be said about focusing on the silence of the Kams and the hiding Harris campaign. But when the national socialist media keep on gaslighting on all jets that we have nothing on Tiananmen Tim while new revelations keep on coming out, you tend to get curious about just what is going on.

You can’t shake the feeling that “something wicked this way comes“ with those two – especially when they went all “weird“ on us. And then you start getting curious about just what they are hiding. This is why we’re delving into this subject, because not only does it show weakness in Kamala’s second banana, but it shows a distinct lack of judgment in selecting a fellow authoritarian statist.

Note that we’re using the new moniker Tiananmen Tim, because it’s much more appropriate, given his history.

The Democratic propaganda machine is painting Tim Walz as a moderate, Midwestern Democrat. He is anything but. He is a radical extremist who believes Communist China is the model for the future of the United States. ... Walz chose the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre for his wedding date. According to his wife, Walz wanted a date that would be easy to remember. He and his bride honeymooned in China and brought sixty American students with them. Walz chose the anniversary of a massacre to get married. Then again, his wife reacted to the riots in Minneapolis in 2020 by opening the windows in their home, so she could smell the city burn. They were apparently made for each other.

Meanwhile, we have almost the same gaslighting from the various apparatchiks of the national socialist media. This is curious, considering that the Harris campaign is “desperately trying” to silence rumors about Tim Walz. Especially since stolen valor revelations forced “a campaign spokesman” to admit “to CNN that the governor misspoke ... when he talked about his time in combat.”

Then there is this little blast from the past from May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis during the “fiery, but mostly peaceful” protests over the death of George Floyd, with law enforcement officers shooting paintballs at people standing on their porch — their own property. (Warning: Video contains some adult language.)

All of this is on top of everything else we’ve learned about these two.

It’s no wonder we have the silence of the Kams.

Eerily enough, 80 years ago, Friedrich Hayek published a very famous book, The Road to Serfdom, in 1944, followed by a condensed version published by Reader’s Digest a year later. Since then, it has been frequently reprinted, and the electronic version has been downloaded over 100,000 times, from sites such as The Foundation for Economic Education. Written decades ago, it foretells today’s events — particularly the fact that the fascist far left doesn’t want to be transparent about its policy positions:

What is promised to us as the Road to Freedom is in fact the High Road to Servitude. For it is not difficult to see what must be the consequences when democracy embarks upon a course of planning. The goal of the planning will be described by some such vague term as ‘the general welfare’. There will be no real agreement as to the ends to be attained, and the effect of the people’s agreeing that there must be central planning, without agreeing on the ends, will be rather as if a group of people were to commit themselves to take a journey together without agreeing where they want to go: with the result that they may all have to make a journey which most of them do not want at all.

Does that sound familiar? They aren’t telling the people what they want to do — aside from confiscating guns, but they wouldn’t be leftists if they didn’t obsess over that — while lying about it.

Then again, it’s more than the fact that the majority would reject what the fascist far left wants to force on the people. They know they have a horrible candidate who didn’t win a single primary and has no positive accomplishments (trying to destroy the country doesn’t count), with a very bad media presence.

Consider their cynical political calculations behind the scenes. They know that a news conference or interview with their embarrassingly fawning media minions is going to end up being a ritualistic tongue bath, with a high probability of prearranged powder puffs making softball questions look like a professional engineering exam by comparison.

And even then, that would be too much of a risk for them. Because they are perfectly willing to chuck any pretenses for democracy or transparency and take the political hit for hiding Harris. They don’t care that they’re showing complete disregard for democracy. It’s more important for them to keep a death grip on raw political power.

This should show everyone just how bad commie Kamala and Tiananmen Tim would be on shoving the country to the far-left, under the strict control of the stealing class — the Un-Democratic Party. And why you should be doing everything you can to inform the folks in the middle of the danger of this demonic duo.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Tim Walz. Credit: Lorie Shaull via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.