Christopher Steele peddles another ‘Russia collusion’ hoax, points the finger at English protesters, Nigel Farage, and Tommy Robinson

All those protests and riots across England (and the United Kingdom for that matter), and the anti-migration sentiments reverberating throughout the native English population, aren’t because the people are fed up with the way things are, but because Russia is running a psy-op, and Vladimir Putin is paying off men like Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson to do his bidding.

At least, that’s the theory according to Christopher Steele, the same man behind the infamous “Pee Dossier” of 2016, a document bought and paid for by Democrat operatives, handed off to concerned “Republicans,” and used as the justification to obtain FISA warrants to spy on then-candidate Donald Trump and launch the $32 million Mueller investigation.

It’s another “Russia collusion” hoax!

Here’s what Eleni Courea at The Guardian recently reported:

Far-right disorder had ‘clear’ Russian involvement, says ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele … said that security officials would be ‘looking very carefully’ at the people encouraging anti-immigration riots in the past fortnight. … Steele said that the security services ‘will be looking very carefully at the instigators of these activities, including people like Tommy Robinson, even conceivably Nigel Farage, who incidentally said that we were being misinformed by the government about Southport’. … Steele said security officials would be ‘looking at things like their travel movements, who they’ve been in touch with, monetary transfers, and so on, because that will reveal or not, as the case may be, a pattern of behaviour [sic], which can lead to some conclusions about the degree to which Russia has been interfering in this situation’.

Is the truth about the Southport stabbing being swept under the (sajjada) rug? Selwyn Duke asked this very question, highlighting the conspicuous lack of information from authorities; they’ve had the suspect in their custody for two weeks now, and we still don’t have a motive.

And unwarranted searches into personal financial records and invasions of privacy? Sounds about right for a progressive government.

It’s not that London is now Londonistan, with burqas and niqabs swarming like frenzied ants on the sidewalks and streets, unrecognizable as a Western jewel save for the architecture and buildings…

It’s not that a majority of English voters now rank “immigration” as their number one priority and concern…

It’s not that a young boy from a migrant background just walked into a dance studio with a kitchen knife, slashing and stabbing innocent children and the mothers who leaped to their defense…

It’s not stories like the deaths of Lee Rigby and David Amess…

It’s not the London Bridge van and machete attack, and other instances of “random” stabbings against white Englishers in which the assailants shout “Allahu Akbar” then claim there was no “ideological” motivation behind the acts…

It’s not the Pakistani groomer gangs of Rochdale, abusing women and children enslaved in sex trafficking rings…

It’s not London mayor Sadiq Khan acknowledging that jihadist violence is just “part and parcel” of living in a big city….

It’s certainly not magistrate activists like this handing down 20-month prison sentences to English citizens who expressed their right to free speech on social media and said they didn’t want to foot the welfare bill for foreign hordes any longer…

BREAKING: man sentenced to 20 months for a SOCIAL MEDIA POST. What is happening in England? pic.twitter.com/bSYLsHRedO — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 13, 2024

It has nothing to do with the fact that politicians have been selling out their nation and their people, importing millions of third world Muslims with violently anti-West and anti-Western attitudes who are a massive net negative, in both terms of English culture and the English economy…it’s Russia!

Image: The wub, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.