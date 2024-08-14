When you have junk science, you end up with mad scientists

It seems that every day we’re force-fed nightmarish stories about how the earth is constantly warming because there are too many humans and we consume too much oil, coal, natural gas, and even meat. The solution is always more government control, regulation, and higher taxes. The powers that be seek to destroy companies that produce reasonably priced energy, and use the weight of government to force us to buy electric vehicles powered by the highly flammable pollutant lithium, and inefficient appliances.

It is a shame they refuse to recognize how our use of these natural resources has greatly improved mankind’s quality and length of life, allowing humans to survive hot summers and cold winters with central air and heat.

This article and headline are meant to spread pure propaganda to the public that the earth has constantly warmed, but nothing could be further from the truth:

Is indoor summer the new normal? Climate change delivers scorching heat across America For millions of Americans, rising global temperatures have transformed summertime, pushing them to spend more and more time each year inside air-conditioned spaces, sealed off from the sweltering outdoors. … While summer is the hottest season in the Northern Hemisphere, it has been getting even hotter thanks to climate change. In every decade since the 1960s, heat waves have become more frequent, last longer and pack higher temperatures, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency. Between 1971 and 2000, average summer temperatures rose by 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit in the U.S., and by 2.7 degrees across much of the West.

If journalists were curious, instead of talking puppets pushing the Democrat agenda, they could ask a simple question like I did, and use a search engine to find the answer: “What are the warmest summers on record?” The following information populated: The warmest summer on record was in 1936 during the Dust Bowl, which was before we had central air…so it was colder for more than eight decades, while the population was rising rapidly, and while our use of the natural resources (which supposedly causes warming) was exploding. (It should be noted that there was essentially no air conditioning of any type in 1936.)

Some of the other warm summers were 1934, 1901, 1911, and 1913. They were clearly not caused by gas-powered cars, so getting rid of them can’t possibly change the temperature. And, see this, from the LA Times:

July’s average temperature across the Golden State was 81.7 degrees, surpassing the prior record from July 2021 by almost two degrees, according to data published Thursday by the National Centers for Environmental Information, a division of NOAA. The agency’s statewide climate data goes back to 1895.

Why was it so hot in California in 1895? There weren’t cars, gas stoves, A/C units, and gas heating systems to worry about, so what gives?

When you have junk science, you end up with mad scientists. The following article is about an egotistical idiot who believes we can override all the natural variables in the climate and control temperatures by shooting a pollutant into the atmosphere. What could go wrong?

Scientist Defends an Audacious Plan to Block Sunlight and Cool the Earth Today, Keith cites that event as validation of an idea that has become his life’s work: He believes that by intentionally releasing sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere, it would be possible to lower temperatures worldwide, blunting global warming.

Anthony Fauci is also an example of a power-hungry mad scientist. He constantly supported government edicts based on nothing but lies, yet if anyone disagreed with him they were derided as anti-science, and accused of wanting people to die. HIs pronouncements caused massive destruction in the economy and to children, yet most of the media and other Democrats continue to laud him.

If Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, or any other power-hungry Democrat pushing the destructive “green” agenda is ever willing to answer questions, and if the compliant media ever cared, they should be asked two simple questions:

Where is the scientific data that links our use of oil to global temperatures? Hint: There is none!

How could Earth have cooled from 1940–1975 if all the things you say cause warming actually did cause warming? If these “green” pushers actually believed in science, they would recognize that if there is no correlation, there can be no causation.

Kamala and the Democrats say that everything they do is focused on helping the poor and middle classes, along with tackling inflation, so why are they seeking to destroy so many companies that produce reasonably priced energy? Their policies have caused crude oil to rise around 100% since Biden-Harris took office, and that alone destroys the purchasing power of average Americans, while the rich do just fine.

I would ask journalists and everyone else to name one tax or regulation that Democrats support that helps the poor and middle classes instead of helping the government become more powerful.

When will the media care?

Image: Free to use, Pexels.