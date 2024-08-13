Kamala Harris gets to screeching about that Musk-Trump 'conversation' on 'X,' and so do a lot of other leftists

President Trump and Elon Musk held a long 'conversation' on 'X' or Twitter.

It was well attended, with millions listening. And as they tried to speak, it was as if there was this strange, faint, screeching noise coming from the attic, and a lunatic there had stirred.

I mean, of course, this:

BREAKING: Kamala Harris campaign attacks Elon Musk for interviewing Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/5SgtDKTlhZ — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 13, 2024

It's just a conversation between two accomplished men. No one has to listen to it. But she doesn't want us listening to it. She seems ... scared of something.

A good simple summary of what she was scared of is here:

Elon Musk might be the most positive influence Trump has. In the space so far he has advanced:



- Cutting government spending

- Legal immigration

- Deregulation

- High speed transit

- Nuclear energy

- Sensible approach to climate change — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) August 13, 2024

But a certain eurochicken eurotrash didn't want anyone listening to it either, and this self-identified "Kommissar" responded in characteristic officious bureaucratic manner:

With great audience comes greater responsibility #DSA



As there is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in 🇪🇺 in connection with events with major audience around the world, I sent this letter to @elonmusk



📧⤵️ pic.twitter.com/P1IgxdPLzn — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) August 12, 2024

Musk returned fire with this:

To be honest, I really wanted to respond with this Tropic Thunder meme, but I would NEVER do something so rude & irresponsible! https://t.co/jL0GDW5QUx pic.twitter.com/XhUxCSGFNP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2024

Meanwhile, this denizen of the First Amendment's 'democracy-dies-in-darkness' wing crawled out of the woodwork, effectively shouting 'stop them,' but going to mommy government to try to do it:

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: A Washington Post reporter boldly requested Joe Biden to shutdown the upcoming X interview of Donald Trump and Elon Musk and KJP said she can’t ‘read out about specific ways they are working on it’



Reporter: “I think that misinformation on Twitter is not just… pic.twitter.com/nxVzB6JEbg — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 12, 2024

Did I just read "working on it"? It was probably more than this shill then who is out to violate the First Amendment.

Wonder who. Maybe them?

There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on 𝕏. Working on shutting it down.



Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

The Daily Beast argues that it was too many people trying to sign on which unintentionally casts some insight as to why the left didn't want anyone to hear this.

But Musk says it was hackers and yes, the matter was fixed. I was sorry to see potential listeners like hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and Fox News's Bill Melugin reporting that they couldn't sign on. I got on fine through the Firefox browser.

But if it was hackers, I want to know who these hackers were and why they wanted this conversation shut down. Somebody wanted this conversation to go unheard, same as the characters at the Washington Post and on the White House podium. The White House spokeswoman says they were "working on it."

Really?

Then there were these media sour grapes who, despite their objections, couldn't resist listening in on this conversation and spewing their venom afterward, as the deed wes done:

Why do you think this is? Mainstream media headlines following Musk, Trump conversation last night, virtually all of them negative. https://t.co/U2dty4aey9 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 13, 2024

Don't like it? Don't listen. But that's too much to ask of them. I'm glad it was three hours long.

And speaking of three hours long, this is pretty amazing traffic for a three-hour listen:

It will blow up even more tomorrow https://t.co/2Co49tzce5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Suddenly things start to get clear about the crazed reaction from the left.

Since this is what so many of these leftists didn't want you to hear, the link is here if you haven't already heard it:

