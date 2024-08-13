« Trump’s Social Security proposal could be his biggest political weapon | President Trump’s ‘day one’ blitz »
August 13, 2024

Kamala Harris gets to screeching about that Musk-Trump 'conversation' on 'X,' and so do a lot of other leftists

By Monica Showalter

President Trump and Elon Musk held a long 'conversation' on 'X' or Twitter.

It was well attended, with millions listening. And as they tried to speak, it was as if there was this strange, faint, screeching noise coming from the attic, and a lunatic there had stirred.

I mean, of course, this:

 

 

It's just a conversation between two accomplished men. No one has to listen to it. But she doesn't want us listening to it. She seems ... scared of something.

A good simple summary of what she was scared of is here:

 

 

But a certain eurochicken eurotrash didn't want anyone listening to it either, and this self-identified "Kommissar" responded in characteristic officious bureaucratic manner:

Musk returned fire with this:

Meanwhile, this denizen of the First Amendment's 'democracy-dies-in-darkness' wing crawled out of the woodwork, effectively shouting 'stop them,' but going to mommy government to try to do it:

Did I just read "working on it"? It was probably more than this shill then who is out to violate the First Amendment.

Wonder who. Maybe them?

The Daily Beast argues that it was too many people trying to sign on which unintentionally casts some insight as to why the left didn't want anyone to hear this.

But Musk says it was hackers and yes, the matter was fixed. I was sorry to see potential listeners like hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and Fox News's Bill Melugin reporting that they couldn't sign on. I got on fine through the Firefox browser.

But if it was hackers, I want to know who these hackers were and why they wanted this conversation shut down. Somebody wanted this conversation to go unheard, same as the characters at the Washington Post and on the White House podium. The White House spokeswoman says they were "working on it."

Really?

Then there were these media sour grapes who, despite their objections, couldn't resist listening in on this conversation and spewing their venom afterward, as the deed wes done:

Don't like it? Don't listen. But that's too much to ask of them. I'm glad it was three hours long.

And speaking of three hours long, this is pretty amazing traffic for a three-hour listen:

Suddenly things start to get clear about the crazed reaction from the left.

Since this is what so many of these leftists didn't want you to hear, the link is here if you haven't already heard it:

Image: Twitter screen shot

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com