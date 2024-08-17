Open borders: Mexican cartel warfare expands to Glendale, California

Victor Davis Hanson once noted that illegal immigrants would stop coming into the U.S. illegally once conditions here became so like conditions they left back at home that emigrating illegally would make no difference.

Based on this news, looks like that time may be coming now.

According to KTLA:

A gunman remains at large after a man was found fatally shot at a Glendale strip mall Thursday. Glendale police responded to reports of a man down at a parking lot near Pacific and Arden Avenues at around 8:45 a.m. Arriving officers found the male victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. The suspect had fled the scene. Witnesses said the shooter was sitting on a motorcycle and waiting for the victim outside the strip mall before opening fire. Police have not confirmed the victim’s identity, but loved ones said the man is a local music promoter in his 50s. He is also the father of two young children and is reportedly well-known in the community.

Looks like an ordinary crime based on the reporting, except that Jennifer Van Laar at Redstate got the lowdown from law enforcement sources as to what was really going on:

Law enforcement sources tell me that the victim owned a marijuana dispensary and the gunman rode up on a motorcycle and shot him in the face. It is believed that it was a hit by Jalisco New Generation and indicates that they're moving into Glendale, normally not a place they are… — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) August 17, 2024

Apparently the victim stopped paying protection $ and then this happened. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) August 17, 2024

That is chilling as it gets. This is a classic cartel hit like one finds in Mexico where every business is shaken down by these inhuman criminals and those who resist are met with hit squads.

Van Laar also points out that cartel internecine warfare is likely as Glendale already has Armenian gangs which are usually associated with things like fraud, Medicare fraud, COVID fund thievery, and phone scams. But obviously, they can move to violence, too, if their turf is threatened.

This is clearly an incursion, so now the city faces cartel warfare, with blocked roads, burning cars, machine gun fire, civilians gunned down, restaurants full of patrons raided and robbed, and other hellish conditions associated with cartel activity in Mexico. Cartels will duke it out over control of the 'plazas,' mayors will flee to military bases, (as happened in Tijuana), refugees will flow, as happened in Sásabe, Sonora, Mexico, Narcoballads and gang-moll beauty queens will replace the culture, and gunfire, with bullet-pocked cars and walls, will become a way of life.

Now it's come here with the Harris-Biden open borders, allowing all comers in under catch and release as well as phony asylum claims, and with a district attorney in Los Angeles county who refuses to prosecute crime, it's pretty much the same as Mexico where bribery ensures that crime does not get pursued and prosecuted, either. For cartels, it's the same thing. This is what allows this kind of crime to flourish, and with the entry of actual Mexican cartels, based on Harris-Biden open borders, it's expanding into new cities and bringing its criminal ways with it, as if on steroids.

Glendale, California, is a sylvan classic American community of midcentury modern houses and middle class values. It's the kind of place Tom Petty might have sung about. It's not a place with a lot of gang crime, like, say Compton. It's not Sun Valley, where, last time I got lost there, I could see on every billboard a message about serving illegals.

It's a place people flee to. I have a close friend of longtime Mexican-American background who told me his family fled South Pasadena to Glendale several years ago to get away from all the illegals ruining South Pasadena -- with crime, and with that run-down look of remittance communities where residents' money goes to other countries.

Glendale, California doesn't even show up in a DEA document from 2010 about all the cities in the states infested with Mexican cartel activity.

Well, it's there now if they would be allowed to update the document, which under Harris-Biden, they probably aren't.

Who is this Jalisco New Generation Cartel that has brazenly, openly, appeared in Glendale, now with motorcycle hitmen to take out those who don't pay the protection money?

According to Wikipedia:

... and ...

JNG is considered by the Mexican government to be one of the most dangerous criminal organizations in Mexico[28] and second most powerful drug cartel after the Sinaloa Cartel.[58] CJNG is heavily militarized and more violent than other criminal organizations. It has a special operations group for specific types of warfare.[59] Its hitman training program is strict and professional.[60][61] The cartel is best known for its fights against the Zetas and Templarios, it has fought La Resistencia for control of Aguililla, Michoacán and its surrounding territories.[35][29][62]

That means it could get very bad here if these brutes are permitted by lax laws and pro-criminal district attorneys to operate. Bodies danging from bridges. Narcobanners. Avocado growers (many here) shaken down. Drone warfare, rocket-propelled grenades.

Sound like the place you'd like to live in? Seems a new bottom is dropping out, and a new normal is emerging out of the Harris-Biden open borders, that is, if voters don't move with seriousness against it on Nov. 5.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License