Joe Biden's open borders now driving Mexicans from their homes

How does a little destabilization in Mexico sound for the U.S.?

InSightCrime reports that Mexicans in northern Sonora state are so under siege from cartel infighting over the migrant smuggling trade they are now fleeing their homes -- and into the U.S.

According to InSightCrime:

On a recent November evening, residents of Sásabe, a small outpost on the US-Mexico border, received threatening messages warning of an impending attack. The next morning, they awoke to several houses engulfed in flames and dozens of men with high-powered weapons shooting at each other around the main plaza. Hours later, nearly 100 locals, among them elderly men and women and young children, took off for the US-Mexico border. They found a hole in the border fence, crossed into the United States, and pleaded with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials to protect them. “People got tired of waiting [for help],” said Dora Rodríguez, co-founder of Casa de la Esperanza, a migrant and community resource center in Sásabe. “It was extraordinary, they had to save their own lives.” Hundreds more are still trapped. Surrounded by barren desert and mountains in northern Sonora, Sásabe is a small town of less than 1,000 people where the Sinaloa Cartel has long been the dominant criminal actor. For the last 12 years, the boss of the local Sinaloa Cartel affiliate managing Sásabe left the townspeople alone and allowed them to work, local residents told InSight Crime. That all changed in October, when internal divisions over synthetic drug trafficking came to a head and another cell moved in with backing from the Chapitos, a faction led led by several sons of the now-jailed former leader, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, alias “El Chapo.”

That happened this month.

No, these aren't people who should be sent back. They are authentic, bona fide refugees, people who didn't want to come here but had to come here because their homes were being set on fire by human smugglers profiting from the open-borders migrant trade. They didn't have time to sell their properties to pay smugglers' "crossing fees." They ran for their lives -- women, children, old people, not military-aged young men. They would probably like to go back to the peaceful country they once knew. The U.S. is their first country of refuge by happenstance, not the country-shopping expedition that we see in today's illegal migrants.

Thanxalot, Joe.

That's the open-borders crisis driving a new refugee wave that never would have existed had there not been open borders, and vast profits to be fought over by Mexico's heinous cartels.

Biden's open border is now driving people in who don't even want to come here, and it's not likely to be the last town forced to clear out because of cartel might and profits. Destabilized Mexico? It's imaginable.

Thanks, Joe. A destabilized Mexico. A fresh refugee crisis for us to pay for. That's quite a legacy.

Image: panza.rayada via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0