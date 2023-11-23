Trump soars even more in the polls

Had enough of Joe Biden?

Seems a lot of voters have had enough of Joe Biden.

According to the New York Post:

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s polling lead over President Biden is growing — with a new survey finding the Republican on top by 4% nationally, boosted by a dramatic one-year swing in black and Hispanic support. The latest poll by Emerson College, released Wednesday, finds Trump leading 47% to 43% — with Biden’s edge among historically Democrat-supporting minority groups dropping significantly in just one year. The 81-year-old incumbent’s lead among Hispanic voters narrowed to 3%, down from 14% in an Emerson poll last November — an 11 percentage-point shift. Biden’s lead among African Americans was a still-substantial 47%, but down 15 percentage points from this time last year. Other recent national polls have found Biden slipping badly among minority groups — including a New York Times poll of six swing states earlier this month that found the 77-year-old ex-president leading in five of them, propelled by Biden’s support among nonwhites falling 33% from exit polls in 2020.

What a miserable failure.

Odds are good that the state of the economy brought on by Joe Biden's big government spending sprees has a lot to do with it. Inflation is still biting, even with the Fed turning off the money spigots, and voters remember what life was like under President Trump.

What's more, Democrat voters are pulling away from Biden, though I don't imagine they will vote for Trump.

According to Politico, a slew of government benefits that expired is making Democrats angry and unenthusiastic:

President Joe Biden has just under a year to convince skeptical U.S. voters they’re better off financially thanks to him. Widening holes in the country’s social safety net could make his task even harder. A string of popular pandemic-era support programs have expired this fall, creating so-called benefit cliffs affecting millions of Americans.

Those are his 'base.' What's more, this being Democrats, there's also this:

Young Democratic Party voters are reportedly reconsidering supporting President Biden’s re-election in 2024 thanks to his commitment to support Israel’s war effort against Hamas. The Washington Post recently spoke to several University of Michigan voters who claimed they might support a candidate other than Biden due to the issue, with one voter telling the outlet that she and her friends now refer to the world leader as "Genocide Joe" because of his support for Israel.

What a hash he's making for himself, not just driving minorities to boost Trump but losing his political base.

Only Biden could make this big a mess. Time to go, Joe. Take it from the voters.

One can only hope that the trends continue.

Image is an AI-generated rendition of Donald Trump and Biden the Zombie.