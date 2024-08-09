Harris puts on her 'Scranton Kamala' working class hat

Kamala Harris is nothing if not a political chameleon.

She's famously tough on crime one day, soft on crime the next, soft on the border one day, tough on the border at election-time, against fracking until she is for it, and the list goes on.

So not surprisingly, she's put on her "Scranton Kamala" hat to tout her working class roots in her latest $50 million ad campaign, to run on shows such as "The Bachelorette," "The Daily Show," and the Olympics.

According to The Hill:

The Harris campaign on Friday launched a new ad in battleground states highlighting the vice president’s upbringing in an effort to appeal to middle class voters. The ad, titled “Knows,” notes that Harris grew up in a “working class home,” was the daughter of a working mom and worked at McDonald’s while she got her college degree. The ad, which was viewed first by The Hill, outlines how Harris would work to lower health care costs, create more affordable housing and reduce crime.

Problem: It's as fake as everything else she does.

The idea that this daughter of an elite cancer researcher and a college professor at mega-prestigious Stanford University, who grew up in the fanciest neighborhood in Montreal, Canada, could claim to be "working class," jes' "Scranton Kamala" in pearls, is the epitome of chutzpah.

But of course, she has it. Like the wily members of the animal kingdom, she doesn't blush.

Start with her upbringing, in Montreal, Canada, the daughter of a cancer researcher at a prestigious McGill University hospital.

Journalist Emma Jo Morris, who is famous for blowing the lid off the Hunter Biden laptop at the New York Post, grew up in the same upscale Westmount neighborhood in Montreal up the street from where Kamala lived in a stately Victorian home and described exactly what that "downtrodden"" woikin' class" haven of English speakers was like.

Her thread is a doozy:

Kamala has crafted a contrived persona and identity to advance her career, portraying herself as “marginalized.” The logic is something like: If she is perceived as part of a victim class (spoiler: she’s not) based on her race, few, if any, will press her on her politics. 🧵 — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) August 3, 2024

She got trips to India every other year, which I guess we are supposed to view as "working class," too. Indian-Americans, by the way, are the wealthiest of all demographic groups in the U.S.

Despite her tony upbringing, she didn't have much academic record to go on, so instead of going to Stanford where pop taught, went to Howard University in Washington, D.C. where she claims she worked at McDonald's. Her pals said she walked around campus carrying a briefcase, and belonged to an ambitious sorority, which I guess a lot of McDonald's workers do.

That didn't last long. By the time she got out of college and moved to San Francisco, she was hobnobbing with the Pacific Heights set and going to their billionaire parties, where she hooked up with powerbroker Willie Brown, the top Democrat machine pol in the state and at the time Speaker of the Assembly in Sacramento. Willie was 60 and married, but liked having some arm candy on the side to strut around with for the papparazzi and Kamala, then 29, was all in.

As I noted back in 2019:

It's also coming out that Brown wasn't the only one she sucked up to in her bid for power; she also hobnobbed hugely with San Francisco's richest elites, the Pacific Heights crowd, the richest people in town during her rise in the 1990s, according to this excellent investigative piece from Michael Kruse at Politico. She wasn't out doing pork chops then; she was doing filet mignon, very likely done by famous chefs such as Alice Walker and Jeremiah Tower, and she was focused on pleasing those people. Those actually are her real people. Kruse writes: Her rise, however, was propelled in and by a very different milieu. In this less explored piece of her past, Harris used as a launching pad the tightly knit world of San Francisco high society, navigating early on this rarefied world of influence and opulence, charming and partying with movers and shakers — ably cultivating relationships with VIPs who would become friends and also backers and donors of every one of her political campaigns, tapping into deep pockets and becoming a popular figure in a small world dominated by a handful of powerful families. This stratum of San Francisco remains a profoundly important part of her network — including not just powerful Democratic donors but an ambassador appointed by President Donald Trump who ran in the same circles.

That's some working class she was part of.

I concluded at the time:

All of those people are described in the Politico piece who fueled Harris's rise to the top. She got her rise because she was pleasing to them, and echoed their agendas. Their agendas became her agenda. That's what fueled her rise and made her her. Some people rise to the top by creating new and profitable inventions. Some people rise by doing great works helping others. Harris rose on the [Who] You Know model, going to parties. Now Harris wants us to think she's Regular Kamala talking up farm country over in Iowa, just a reg'lar gal.

Meanwhile, Willie Brown bought her ... cars. At least one nice car, and I've seen reports it was two. He also bought her a trip to Paris.

According to the New York Post:

As a young prosecutor, Kamala Harris was gifted a BMW and lavished with trips to Paris and the Oscars by a much older lover who also jumpstarted her meteoric rise in California politics, according to reports. The current vice president famously had a relationship with Democratic Party kingmaker Willie Brown in 1994 when she was 29 and he was 60, and when he was serving as speaker of the California Assembly. “Over the course of the relationship, Brown gave Harris a BMW, she traveled with him to Paris, attended the Academy Awards,” and he even took her on a business trip to Boston where he was meeting Donald Trump, according to the 2021 book “Kamala’s Way: An American Life” by journalist Dean Morain.

Who among us in the working class doesn't get nice cars and trips to Paris and the red carpet from Democrat powerbrokers based on our willingness to be arm candy?

This is far from all of it.

She lives in Brentwood, a tony neighborhood next to Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. She's also had or has a fancy condo in Washington. She's quite attentive to her interior decorating issues, and likes to try on expensive clothes with reporters. As district attorney, she insisted that her staff dress in expensive business attire and sent them home if they didn't.

When she went to Paris (again), she stopped in to buy some prestigious and pricey cookware.

She pleads for money in a $62,000 Tiffany necklace and wears multi-thousand-dollar designer duds now, lately from Parisian designers Chloe and Celine, the same thing that got truly working class Sarah Palin roasted.

After all, Palin was going above her station and the swamp wanted to put her in her place. Kamala? Not so much.

So now it's working class Kamala for us, the same person who brought us the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris economy with its massive government spending that chiefly benefited government cronies, its inflation that followed, and its resulting squeeze on the real working class.

That's some working class she belonged to -- one of grift, cronies, special privileges, and luxury. More like "Diamond Life."

Here's who she really is:

The Kamala Harris Campaign o' Joy tells us who the Democrats' base is: college educated elites with the privilege to vote based on vibes and "joy" absent a lick of policy to explain how as president, Harris plans to make their lives easier. Who needs policy? Let them eat joy! pic.twitter.com/f1U6Esxwt5 — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 9, 2024

Some voters like to be fooled. But many working class ones do not. Let's hope this diamonds-and-leopards spots-changing grift falls flat among those who know because this is as fake as it gets.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, via Picryl // public domain