Demure Dames and Dems

It is possible something useful may emerge from TikTok: there’s a trend on the platform that encourages being demure.

There was a phrase, which has lost some popularity in today’s censorship milieu, that girls “should be seen, but not heard.” It might be wishful thinking when precocious (and preconscious) kids are giving back-chat to wiser patriarchs trying to establish boundaries, but it’s a bit anachronistic, authoritarian, and stifles creative expression.

Invariably, they’ll grow up to be chatty. Indeed, women generally chatter more than men, as corroborated by this study. In case that’s controversial, here is further indication that women tend to be more loquacious. Women are especially skilled in chatting-up relationships; it may be an unwelcome fact, but there’s plenty of evidence that men tend to be more task oriented.

Very generally speaking, conservative women are much lovelier than liberal women. More importantly, they find more meaning in life, and have more wisdom to offer. Their chattiness is classy, especially when accompanied with a touch of demureness.

By contrast, the toxic feminists scurrying around in the festering “femosphere” are, too often, shrill zealots. After all, as Carl Sandburg noted, “If the facts are against you… pound the table and yell like hell.” Or, in the spirit of Shakespeare (Hamlet), “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”

The undemure leftists represent whatever is the best antonym for demure: immodest, shameless, brash, obnoxious…. I suspect if the lefty feminists were a bit more demure, however, they’d be less prone to insanity.

I bet the bears and other forest-dwellers would also appreciate a bit of relief from their incandescent rages in the forests.

Rather than ranting and raving amongst the hapless flora and fauna, perhaps they could seek solace at a relaxing retreat -- not to disturb the peace, but to peacefully commune with nature. And to get in touch with their demure side that has been repressed by feminist orthodoxy for way too long.

Hopefully, those TikTok social media influencers won’t coopt the meaning of “demure,” which is to be reserved, modest, and respectful. Finally, there’s potential for some wholesome, life-affirming messaging that comports with nature’s wishes.

Image: Kobayakawa Kiyoshi