Pew Research: more than half of insane leftist women are literally insane

In 2020, Pew Research released the results of a study that revealed more than 50% of “liberal” women between the ages of 18 and 29 had been diagnosed with a “mental health condition” by a professional; for men of that same age and political orientation, that number was over 30%.

When compared to “conservatives” and “moderates” of the same age and sex, “liberals” took the crown for most mentally ill.

Here’s a post to X with a breakdown of the charts:

Over 50% of young Liberal Women have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. pic.twitter.com/x278nsYSpY — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) March 23, 2024

I know, I know, crazy right? Who would have ever guessed that the people who have self-destructive tendencies and most often embrace self-harm—tattoos, piercings, and cutting—had a lurking mental health issue?

Who would’ve thought that people celebrating human experiments of sexual and physiological mutilation, many of those on children, weren’t the most stable and healthy individuals?

Could anyone have possibly anticipated that the people who think this is appropriate for children, weren’t the sanest and most stable voters?

Seattle Museum @MoPOP is hosting a "Drag Camp" for kids as young as 12.



The camp will teach kids how to be Drag Queen performers. It's being taught by the Drag Queens pictured below 👇



The museum receives Government funding. Why are our tax dollars funding the grooming of… pic.twitter.com/aMuBrR4ZzV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2024

“Liberal” women, or the demographic that hates men and want to “smash” the patriarchy… murders their own children because they believe the “reproductive freedom” lies… embraces atheism and doesn’t believe in objective morality… thinks wine, Netflix, and a vibrator is peak female achievement… aren’t exactly stellar examples of mental health—who would have ever predicted it?

It’s almost like modern “liberalism” (leftism) is a mental disorder….

Now, after four more years of suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and the nihilist narrative of the “liberal” media, I can only imagine how bad those numbers really are. The woke, “progressive” mentality deliberately looks for and focuses on things that are not actually a problem; the terms “microaggressions” and “unconcious bias” come to mind.

While those mental health statistics in “liberal” young people were more than 50% and more than 30% for women and men respectively, that simply means around 50% and 70% of young “liberals” have yet to be diagnosed....

