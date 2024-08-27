Ren and Stimpy, Nazis, and Soma = Democrats’ ‘Hope and Joy’

Speaking of Al Sharpton at the Democratic National Convention last week, World Israel News reported this: “‘Joy! Joy! Joy! Joy!’ chants DNC speaker who said ‘diamond merchant’ Jews have the ‘blood of Innocent babies’ on their hands.’”

Sharpton didn’t actually accuse the Jews in question of making matzos from the blood of the children in question, but this kind of rhetoric is the same kind that helped incite the Crown Heights pogrom in which a Jew was murdered. The United Auto Workers, whose leader Shawn Fain spoke at the convention, posted a link to a document that falsely accuses Jewish-majority Israel of genocide, calling for an end to military aid; yet another antisemitic blood libel. About the only difference between the contemporary rhetoric and that from Der Stürmer, including accusations of Jewish ritual murder (Ritualmord), is that the latter is in German, and the former haven’t yet uttered the phrase, “The Jews Are Our Misfortune.”

Meanwhile, the new Democrat slogan of “Hope and Joy” looks like a cross between the Ren and Stimpy comedy cartoon show and the Nazi German Labor Front’s “Strength through Joy” program with a stated purpose “to improve ‘Aryan’ workers’ quality of life and build popular support for the Nazi regime.”

Ren and Stimpy, a cartoon from the 1990s about a talking Chihuahua and a talking cat respectively, had one of their most memorable acts was the “Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy” song. This video could well be an accurate depiction of the Democratic National Convention. The lyrics consist solely of “Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy,” along with the lines of “Pink Fluffy Unicorns Dancing on Rainbows.” If we combine “Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy” with “Strength through Joy,” it is fair to say we get “Hope and Joy.” The Democrats’ campaign promises include lower prices for necessities, $25,000 for first-time home buyers, and a pink fluffy unicorn in every backyard. Alright, they didn’t mention unicorns, but they did promise the other fanciful things even though we are $35 trillion in debt and counting.

I don’t think the Democrat party can plead Godwin’s Law on this one because once you feature high-profile antisemites center-stage, who have falsely associating Jews with the blood of innocent babies, others call for the de facto end to Israel while accusing it of crimes against humanity, and you start channeling genuine Nazi slogans, the burden of proof has been met.

Take Your Soma and Vote Democrat

About all that was missing (as far as we know) from the DNC was mind-altering drugs like the soma in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. Its purpose was to instill pure joy regardless of how depressed somebody might feel after, for example, looking at our economy’s latest inflation figures or Communist China’s plan for domination.

“By this time the soma had begun to work. Eyes shone, cheeks were flushed, the inner light of universal benevolence broke out on every face in happy, friendly smiles.” “[W]hy you don’t take soma when you have these dreadful ideas of yours. You’d forget all about them. And instead of feeling miserable, you’d be jolly. So jolly.” Or, as Ren and Stimpy put it, “Happy, happy, joy, joy.”

In one Ren and Stimpy video, in fact, Ren (the Chihuahua) is wearing what looks like some kind of mind control device under Stimpy’s control. It even makes Ren happy while he is cleaning Stimpy’s smelly cat box. If the song and characters weren’t copyrighted, one could even revise the video to feature a Democrat voter and Kamala Harris instead of Ren and Stimpy, but we can certainly imagine the resulting comedy act for ourselves. The end of the video, in which Ren breaks the mind control device, shows what happens when the soma or its equivalent wears off or, in our case, we have empty store shelves because of Kamala Harris’s proposed price controls, or we realize that higher corporate income taxes are taxes on us. The best way to avoid this cartoon comedy from becoming America’s reality is to vote Republican for president in November.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of an American Thinker contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.