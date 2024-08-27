The vibes will end and reality will take back its rightful place

A little over a month ago — on July 21st — President Biden declared he was stepping out of the 2024 presidential race undoubtedly due to acuity and age-related concerns following a questionable debate performance on June 27th.

Well, let’s be real, those concerns were top of mind for the American people prior to the debate. The Democrat vessel and their complicit media organs used smoke and mirrors to hide his senility for months.

We heard his weird jargon and misnaming of country leaders on multiple occasions. We saw his moon-shoe strides, staring contests with who-knows-what, and confusion when exiting stages. “Cheap fake” or not, Biden is 81, or in other terms — old — and not aging well. Nonetheless, the gaslighting persisted post-debate by Nancy Pelosi (who may have had a little say in getting Joe- to-go after all) and the Democrat party despite what we have seen with our own eyes, heard with our own ears, and thought with our own brains for quite some time.

Biden’s farewell was made PDF-style on X, previously Twitter, which was once dubbed a “right-wing” social network seven months after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company. These folks are quite passive-aggressive when it comes to loss of media control.

In any case, for POTUS in 2024, a tailored speech to Americans is no longer necessary because — technology! Weird, right?

Much has happened since Biden announced, or typed, or maybe had someone else type, he’d no longer be at the top of the Democrat ticket. It may be difficult to reflect upon and make sense of what the hell has transpired in the past month and some change.

If so, you’re not alone soldier. It has all been glossed over by a whole lot of vibes, laughter, forgetting and most important of all...

JOY!

There are 69 days until the 60th presidential election of the United States of America — aka the leader of the free world — and I must ask: On what basis are Kamala Harris and Tim Walz running? What are their actual policies? I can’t seem to find them on her website. Maybe I’m looking in the wrong place, which I quite honestly hope is the case. Please let me know folks, because I can’t get this out of my head.

Is she running on “not going back”? If so, where are we going guys? The American people deserve to know.

Trump hatred? Taxes on the wealthy? Or are Harris and Walz running on absolutely nothing?

I could go on, delving into both Harris’s and Walz’s questionable political and personal records, to make an argument against them. However, no matter how much I do, the American people are going to make the choice at the ballot box on November 5th.

I’m one American citizen attempting to level with the legacy media and Democrat party to play some damn hard ball, albeit a monstrous task. They evidently covered up Biden’s senility and remain Harris’s indestructible vanguard, preventing anyone from asking her a difficult question or sitting her down for an actual interview.

Frankly, hats off to the Democrats. It’s obviously such a well-oiled machine — or maybe powerful EV I should say, they’d like that better — and slick political party. To pull off something of this magnitude is impressive – in the oddest way possible.

Vibe-Deception-Overload

In 2020, I voted for Joe Biden because I wholeheartedly bought into thinking Donald Trump was “a threat to democracy” as the Dems tout to this day, and sadly was just a naive Gen-Zer. Maybe I’m still a bit naive, but over the course of the Biden-Harris administration, which is still at the levers of control by the way, my perception on our country shifted due to a variety of factors ranging from war outbreak to border security.

Rather than serving you all a bunch of rhetoric regarding my own political pivot, let’s look at a side-by-side empirical comparison between Trump’s presidential tenure (2017–2021) and Harris’s vice-presidential tenure (2021-2025); according to the latest data, American voters’ foremost problem is poor leadership, and the best comparative metric for poor leadership would be candidate approval rating. In more detail — Trump’s 3rd year (2019) approval rating was 45% as of December 31, while Harris’s 3rd year (2023) approval rating was 37% as of December 31.

Among other American concerns as well, the numbers don’t build a strong case for the sitting Vice President of the United States. In other words, the vibes are continuing to deteriorate — as reality is already setting in — for voters across the board.

This July we celebrated our republic’s 248th birthday. The first representative democracy, Rome’s Republic, lasted 482 years (509–27 AD). By using this measure, and some basic math, we have 238 years until things get genuinely weird. In the meantime, I’m looking for a leader that shows undeniable vigor (to state lightly) in life-threatening situations and will diminish any chance of a threat affecting more than just American democracy.

What the Founders started is too precious to have a vibe-laughter campaign be 270 electoral votes away from running their country.

Welp, what do I know though? I’m just a white guy (or an oppressor in modern American eyes) with an opinion and a love for liberty. Gratefully, liberty is all I know, and I’m confident I don’t want to witness its opposite form. It has reigned before, thanks to Mao and Stalin, and still lingers today in our very own home.

One thing I do know — I don’t know when, but no matter the election results the vibes will end, and reality will take back its rightful place.

