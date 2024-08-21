Democrats wave around Doug Emhoff’s manufactured Jewish identity

The Jewish identity, uniquely, is racial, religious, and cultural. In the Venn diagram that Kamala Harris professes to love so much, these three identities can, but don’t have to, overlap. Some of the most antisemitic people in the world have been genetically Jewish (e.g., Karl Marx and George Soros). Many genetic Jews who are not religious still cherish their racial and cultural identity. And then there’s Doug Emhoff, a genetic Jew who is divorced from both religion and culture but whom the Democrats just trotted out at their convention to hide the antisemitic stench hanging over their party.

There shouldn’t be any question anymore about the antisemitism that lies at the heart of the Democrat party. And yes, there are antisemitic Republicans, but they’re pathetic, fringy figures. They don’t sit in Congress (Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, I’m looking at you), and they’re not Kamala Harris’s “Jewish liaison.” Nor are they turning out in the tens of thousands on campuses across America and right outside the Democrat convention in Chicago:

🚨Pro-Palestine protestors (rioters) just marched towards Chicago police officers at the Israeli consulate and engaged ATTACKED them.



Follow me here and @TodayisAmerica for live coverage

This open antisemitism creates a problem or the Democrats. While Jewish numbers are relatively small compared to other parts of the Democrats’ constituency, they’re important to the party. (See, e.g., Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Rahm Emanuel, Jon Stewart, Rob Reiner, and a score of other high-profile Jewish Democrats.) Jews are reliable voters, generous donors, and successful academic and media indoctrinators.

So far, Jews have tolerated the Harris-Biden administration’s equivocation regarding Israel’s existential war against Hamas and the other Iranian proxies arrayed against it on every border. They don’t seem to mind that the administration hasn’t thrown all its moral support behind Israel, something that would have seen Israel defeat Hamas within a month. They’re okay with the equivocation, the weapons withholding, and the millions in dollars and food that ended up supporting Hamas.

However, except for the most antisemitic Jews, most Jews have one limit: The fear of the Nazis lies at the center of every Jewish psyche. For now, leftist Jews, too foolish to realize that antisemitism is integral to leftism (see, e.g., Karl Marx), still believe that the Democrat party is their bulwark against antisemitism in America. The risk for Democrats is that Jews, even the most passionate ones, may finally become afraid of the Democrats’ rising antisemitism. Once that happens, their lizard brains will tell them to run.

For now, the Democrats believe that Kamala’s husband, Doug Emhoff, is their ace in the hole to placate worried Jewish Democrats. After all, they reason, if the woman in the Oval Office has a Jewish husband, how antisemitic can the party be?

The answer to that question can be seen in England, where Keir Starmer, the new Labour Prime Minister, who has a genetically Jewish wife, heads a government that wants an arms embargo against Israel. On the left, even genetically Jewish spouses are meaningless.

Thankfully for the Dems, few American Jews know what’s happening in England. Thus, last night, they trotted out Doug Emhoff to reminisce about how Jewish he is. Just listen to the Jewish schmaltz (syrupy grease) Emhoff is spreading, a bad actor repeating someone else’s words:

Doug Emhoff is proudly placing his Jewish identity at the DNC!



From reaffirming his and VP Harris’ commitment to fighting antisemitism, shouting out his Hebrew school, and bragging about Harris’ mean Passover brisket, it’s refreshing to see a proud Jewish top official. pic.twitter.com/NNszpWr5XH — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 21, 2024

While we know that Emhoff is genetically Jewish and probably has a cultural connection, the truth is that whether Emhoff went to Hebrew school or still goes to synagogue, nothing touches him. We know this because this faker couldn’t even get the Passover story right.

Passover is the central story of Judaism because it is when God did the miracles that rescued the Jewish people from slavery. He capped these miracles by handing down the moral code that has held them together as a people for over 3,000 years.

And then there’s the Hanukkah story, which happened over a thousand years later. That story retells how a small band of Maccabees prevailed against all odds to defeat the overwhelmingly powerful Syrian Greek occupation. In Emhoff’s perverse retelling, though, the Jews cowered in the darkness, hiding from their enemies:

“The story of Hanukkah and the story of the Jewish people has always been one of hope and resilience,” Emhoff, who is Jewish, wrote on X. “In the Hanukkah story, the Jewish people were forced into hiding. No one thought they would survive or that the few drops of oil they had would last.” “But they survived and the oil kept burning,” he added. “During those eight days in hiding, they recited their prayers and continued their traditions. That’s why Hanukkah means dedication. It was during those dark nights that the Maccabees dedicated themselves to maintaining hope and faith in the oil, each other, and their Judaism. In these dark times, I think of that story,” Emhoff’s post concluded.

Emhoff deleted the tweet, having revealed that his Judaism was, at best, performative and bore no relationship to his culture, faith, values, or knowledge.

Sadly, I suspect that most of the Jewish Democrats I know will be thrilled by Emhoff’s nudge-nudge-wink-wink Jewish identity. They’ll think it means all is right with the Democrat party, never realizing that Emhoff is the court Jew, performing for the King even as the King’s army slaughters Jews and drives the survivors from the land.

Image: YouTube screen grab.