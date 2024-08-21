Democrats launch new vote-buying scheme, plan to cancel $100 million in medical debt

Well, isn’t this just great. Not only do we have student loans in our names that we didn’t take out, but now we’re fixing to have medical bills for services never rendered to us. Oh the “joys” of coexisting with Democrats and their voters.

Here’s the story, straight from the ugly horse’s mouth:

Today we’re announcing the elimination of $100 million in medical debt for nearly 50,000 New Jerseyans through our partnership with @unduemeddebt.



Medical debt can follow someone for decades. We are wiping the slate clean for thousands and making a real impact on their lives. https://t.co/CsDH7KVQ6g — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 20, 2024

Now, according to a report from Lauren Irwin at The Hill, part of the “forgiveness” scheme seems to be Murphy’s office collaborating with a nonprofit organization known as Undue Medical Debt (UMD), a group leveraging more than half a million of our dollars from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan, and the people who will receive “forgiveness” will reportedly be individuals who are “four times or below the federal poverty level” or have medical debt that “equal[s] 5 percent or more” of their annual income.

Now, my first big question is why aren’t these low-income people on the state health insurance plan? Is that because they’re… illegals? Here’s this, from an article at the Gothamist:

Shabnam Salih, the director of Murphy’s Health Care Affordability and Transparency Office, told Gothamist that eligible people would start receiving letters in the mail as early as Aug. 19. In New Jersey, about one in 10 people have medical debt that has been referred to collection agencies due to lack of payment as mounting bills become overwhelming, according to Salih. She said this number is ‘about double’ for Black and brown communities across the state.

“Black and brown” as in the invaders from the sub-Sahara and lower-Americas? I suspect so.

Of course this isn’t to advocate for the expansion of a socialist program like Medicaid as I vehemently oppose other people receiving “free” healthcare from my labor and skills—we’re literally already paying other people’s medical bills—but to merely point out that something doesn’t quite add up. Furthermore, I can’t exactly figure out how the other $99.5 million is supposed to materialize; the Gothamist leaves it at this, with no additional detail:

The administration is utilizing $550,000 in federal funds to wipe out $100 million worth of medical debt.

This really doesn’t add up.

How is Murphy accomplishing this clean slate? Debt between patient and facility is a contractual agreement between two-parties, sometimes three with insurance, so is he canceling contracts? Or, is he using taxpayer funds to pay off the outstanding debt?

My next question is, why does the bulk of this program (“$61.6 million”) apply to one provider, Prime Healthcare? Is that because founder and CEO Prem Reddy is a major donor to D.C.’s heavy-weights, on both sides of the aisle? (OpenSecrets had more than 500 records for him, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not more.) Names like Chuck Schumer, Kevin McCarthy, Hillary Clinton, Dianne Feinstein, John Kerry, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, John McCain, etc. can all be found on the list—and just two months ago, Reddy “received the Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award” from the White House. What is really going on?

Image: Phil Murphy, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.