By selecting Tim Walz, did Kamala Harris just lose the election?

Kamala Harris made an interesting choice for her running mate: She bypassed Josh Shapiro, the successful, faux-moderate, white governor of Pennsylvania (19 Electoral College votes); Gretchen Whitmer, the popular, white, female barely moderate governor of Michigan (15 EC votes), and Mark Kelly, the well-liked, faux-moderate, white Senator from Arizona, (11 EC votes). Instead, Kamala opted for the incredibly radical Tim Walz, who can only bring her 10 EC votes. Strategically, it was a bizarre selection, but it also represents the first honest thing Kamala has done in this campaign.

Since Biden announced he was out and Kamala became first the unofficial and then the official Democrat party candidate (without ever having won a primary), she’s been running from her record. While she wisely stays out of the spotlight except when scripted, her surrogates have been trying to erase her truly radical history.

Image: Tim Walz (edited). YouTube screen grab.

No, they say, she had no responsibility for the fiasco at the border, even though Biden proudly announced that he’d assigned to her responsibility for fixing the border and Lester Holt, a Democrat sycophant, dared to ask her about her failures there.

No, she wasn’t the most radical Senator in America, to the left of Bernie Sanders; she was a moderate—and to prove that, a “non-partisan” site that ranks politicians’ votes memory-holed her page.

No, she wasn’t a radical leftist who raised money for BLM and called to defund the police; she was a tough-as-nails prosecutor, never mind that she gave meaningless sentences to low-level marijuana offenders to boost her stats and couldn’t bear to seek the death penalty for a man who slaughtered a father and his two sons.

On and on, with one issue after another, the Democrat party and the media are pushing the narrative that Kamala is a moderate. She’s moderate, dammit!

Conservatives were worried that, in keeping with this newly moderate image, Kamala would make a sensible pick for her running mate—perhaps, as noted above, Shapiro, Whitmer, or Kelly. (There’s speculation that Shapiro, who allegedly dropped out, really got pushed out because the antisemitic cohort that powers the Democrat party would not tolerate a Jew in the second seat. We’ll never know the truth of that one.)

But Kamala made a different choice. She tagged Minnesota’s Tim Walz, a man about whom Americans know almost nothing. When they do know about him, though, they may not like him at all. Charlie Kirk has a good summary of all of his far-leftist political positions:

Welcome to the race, Tim Walz!



Let’s make sure America knows who you are.



You helped ignite the George Floyd riots, the worst the country had seen in decades. While Minneapolis burned, you stalled on deploying the National Guard for an entire day, blaming the city for not… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2024

Kirk also points out that Walz’s wife is deeply weird. She’s so radical that she loves the smell of toxic air pollution in the morning if it points the way to a race-based societal breakdown:

Tim Walz’s wife and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz with a very weird statement on the 2020 riots:



“I could smell the burning tires…I kept the windows open as long as I could because I felt like that was such a touchstone of what was happening." pic.twitter.com/liBFFm0qi4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2024

You can only imagine their pillow talk.

But wait! There’s more. We can anticipate that because Walz was in the National Guard, Democrats will use that information to try to offset JD Vance’s service in the Marines. However, Walz is already being swift-boated:

Veterans have accused Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz of “embellishing” his military career and abandoning his National Guard battalion, highlighting that the now-vice presidential pick for the Democrats never served in combat and retired from service ahead of his unit’s 2005 deployment to Iraq. In a letter posted to Facebook in 2018 as he first ran for governor, retired Command Sergeants Major Thomas Behrends and Paul Herr said Walz retired from his 24-year tenure in the National Guard after learning that his battalion would be deployed to Iraq, despite allegedly assuring his fellow troops he would join them. “On May 16th, 2005, [Walz] quit, betraying his country, leaving the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion and its Soldiers hanging; without its senior Non-Commissioned Officer, as the battalion prepared for war,” Behrends and Herr wrote. [snip] Walz further dodged the necessary paperwork to ensure a smooth transition out of military service and “instead … slithered out the door,” the pair added, with his retirement filing showing “soldier not available for signature.” The National Guard members also accused the now-two-term Minnesota governor of having “embellished and selectively omitted facts of his military career for years.”

That won’t impress middle America.

But wait! There’s still more when it comes to Walz’s, um, issues:

Kamala Harris’ freshly minted veep pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, was once arrested for drunk driving after he was pulled over for driving more than 40 mph above the speed limit. Walz, 60, who was 31 at the time and working as a teacher in Alliance, Neb., was caught on police radar driving his silver Mazda 96 mph in a 55 zone just before midnight Sept. 23, 1995. [snip] After flunking a field sobriety test, he submitted to a breath test, which pegged his blood-alcohol level at 0.128%, well above the state’s legal limit of 0.08%.

Walz accepted a plea bargain on a reckless driving charge and claimed that he thought the trooper was chasing him because the light bar wasn’t on. In 2006, his campaign claimed he was too deaf to hear the trooper’s siren due to injuries sustained in the National Guard.

Those are stupid defenses when your blood alcohol is way over the limit. What Walz should have done when confronted in 2006 was admit that he made a terrible, stupid, youthful error and put out a “don’t drive drunk” ad. That he’s still in denial mode is telling.

In a way, Walz is Kamala’s insurance policy, just as Biden was Obama’s and Kamala was Biden’s. The Democrats will try to market him as a normal, former military white guy from the upper Midwest. The truth, though, is that while Kamala is running from her record by campaigning as the fun, centrist voice of the Democrat party, Walz is the living embodiment of her real values.

In Freudian terms, Walz is the Id (the primitive, real mind) to Kamala’s Ego (what we present to the world). Even as she tries to fake her way to the White House, Kamala can’t resist showing her true self through her choice of running mate.

Moving forward, forget about Kamala’s race and don’t go to the fact that Walz carries some extra weight around the middle, something common to many Americans his age, including Trump. If you want to defeat the most radically leftist presidential ticket in American history, be smart.

In addition to voting (and taking ten friends to the polls with you), keep in mind the old legal saw: “If you have the facts, argue the facts; if you have the law, argue the law; and if you have neither facts nor law, pound the table.” Leftists are pounding the table hard against Trump and Vance and already lying about Walz, but we have something wonderful: We have the facts. It’s up to all of us to spread them far and wide.