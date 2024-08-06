More greenie Olympic FAILS: worms in food, meat airlifts, athlete camping out in public park

Is there anything the greenie Olympics can't do? Or more specifically, do to us?

We already know that they are forcing elite athletes to swim in the Paris sewer to win their gold medals, as noted here.

We also know that they've introduced woman-beating as a spectator sport with the admission of transgender and genetically abnormal athletes into the women's competitions, where they are scarfing up the medals and knocking women right off the podiums. This has been noted here and here.

Don't forget the Christian-mocking, they had that, too.

And we know that in the greenie heart of the Olympic village, where the housing of top athletes is arranged, there is no effective air conditioning based on claims to saving the Earth. Keeping with the green theme, athletes are also forced to sleep on cardboard beds, same way bums in the park do, once again in the name of going green. I wrote about that here.

But wait, there's more, lots more, and once again, its nexus is green.

Turns out athletes are so frustrated with the absence of air-conditioning in Paris that one of them, an Italian gold medalist, has taken to camping out in public parks as his solution.

Olympic gold medalist

Thomas Ceccon, who won the men's 100m backstroke this week, was seen sleeping on the floor near a park bench after complaining about conditions at the athletes' village.

The Olympics have become a total disaster.

#BREAKING: ITALIAN SWIMMER THOMAS CECCON CAMPING IN PARK 🌳🏅



Gold medalist Thomas Ceccon opts to sleep in a park due to unbearable heat in the Olympic Village, which lacks AC to promote sustainability.

Is this eco-friendly move too extreme?

First sewage-swimming, then zero air-conditioning, what an Olympics that young man has had.

Simone Biles noted in a tweet (doesn't seem to be there anymore, but the story got out) that the absence of air-conditioning extended to the buses, and she had to endure a 45-minute ride in one, which frizzed up her hair for the competition, something she was criticized for, and certainly not her fault. She also did this.

It gets worse.

According to the Federalist, athletes have basically been starved by the Olympic organizers, forced to eat vegan soy food because the substandard quantities of meat that peak-condition athletes need as a complete protein, have rapidly run out, leaving just imitation burger made of soy food products for those who didn't get to the cafeteria soon enough:

Olympic teams at the summer games in Paris are ordering in emergency supplies of meat and eggs after event organizers promoted a vegan diet for the world’s elite athletes. On Tuesday, The Australian reported “more than 700kg of eggs and a tonne of extra meat” was called in “to replace fake meat meals and non-dairy options.” The food orders were placed “as athletes rail against the Vegan Olympics.” “Paris organisers demanded 60 [percent] of food at all Olympic venues be vegan to reduce carbon footprint of dairy, meat and cheese,” the Australian paper added. “Avocados were off the menu because of transportation emissions, but the Australian team brought their own for smashed avo breakfasts.”

That avocado crisis detail is quite strange, given that most of Europe's avocado supply comes from Israel, which is a hop, skip, and jump from Paris. I know this, I used to live in England, and if you wanted an avocado, the little sticker at the Tesco would say 'Israel.' That suggests an odor of boycott-divest-sanction-style antisemitism in that claim about greenie concerns about "transport." The question should be asked. But back to the meat issue.

Athletes in peak physical condition have always relied on complete protein, which requires milk, eggs, dairy and meat. In addition, many of these athletes are teenaged boys, which means they need extra protein, too, complete protein, simply based on their biological needs. Teenaged boys are famous for drinking whole cartons of milk straight from the fridge because it's just nature doing its work. If they are elite athletes, their need is even greater.

But that hasn't stopped the greenie lunatics from foisting their green agenda onto the Olympic competitors, even as complaint are significant.

Now that the greenies have made their concerns known about 'transport,' some real transport is happening as athletic teams airlift meat, dairy and avocados in for their athletes' basic sustenance. So much for the old carbon footprint. In a normal world, the athletes would be able to get meat as they need from proper planning from the authorities.

Meanwhile, in the urge to 'go local,' athletes are served local food, presumably from rivers that may be impossible to swim in without getting sick, and one athlete lodged this problem with it:

🇫🇷OLYMPIC ATHLETE BLASTS BAD FOOD AT PARIS GAMES



Long queues, worms in the food, and not enough meat led swimmer Adam Peaty to criticize the Paris Games for prioritizing sustainability over athletes' health.



"The catering isn't good enough for the level the athletes are…

You vill eat ze bugs.

And that calls to mind the worst thing about these model Olympics, promoting the green ideal: It's intentional. It's centrally planned. The apparent incompetence is really the plan all along.

They want this stuff for all of us, the Olympic athletes are just their guinea pigs for show. They want us to swim in sewers, return to pre-industrial era absence of air conditioning, live like bums sleeping in cardboard boxes in public parks, go meat-free without choice, and eat repulsive protein sources, all in the name of saving the planet.

They want us living in mud huts and returning to a state of primitivism, while they continue to dine and live in luxury, with all of those luxuries we once enjoyed as a matter of course.

Sound like just the thing to go green? Not with an advertisement from the Olympics like this.

