Nancy Pelosi is ‘mystified’ that anyone would characterize Tim Walz as being on the ‘left’

I’m mystified that Nancy is mystified.

Zachary Basu at Axios reported today that Nancy Pelosi finds the characterization by Republicans and conservatives of Kamala Harris’s newly-announced running mate, Minnesota’s governor Tim Walz, as being on the “left” a “mystifying” phenomenon, because as Pelosi sees it, Walz is a “heartland of America Democrat” with a “right down the middle” moderate attitude.

Here’s the story, from Basu:

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) praised Vice President Kamala Harris’ selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, calling him a ‘heartland of America Democrat.’ Why it matters: Pelosi, who remains one of the most important power-brokers in the Democratic Party, challenged Republican claims that Walz represents ‘the left’... ‘Tim Walz I know very well. He served in the House. To characterize him as ‘left’ is so unreal,’ Pelosi said on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe.’

‘Really, it’s mystifying to me to see someone that I worked with — shall we say right down the middle — characterized on the left in this regard.’

Is this the booze talking again, or just the shift of the Overton window?

I mean, not even seven days ago did Walz show up on the “White Dudes for Harris” video call and instruct participants to proudly embrace their “progressive” values of “socialism”:

"Don't ever shy away from our progressive values. One person's socialism is another person's neighborliness." - Gov. Tim Walz



He wants to be Kamala’s running mate so bad.pic.twitter.com/oSS0NGjOFy — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 30, 2024

What’s even more bizarre is that I don’t think there’s any debate as to where socialism falls on the political spectrum, especially telling considering the extremely unintelligent modern (Democrat) voters with whom we often interact. While fascism is a leftwing ideology, the left stupidly asserts it’s “far right,” yet no one is arguing the same for socialism—at least not that I’ve heard.

And, the miseries that have always accompanied socialist regimes aren’t exactly a mainstream vision and ambition, characteristic of a “heartland Democrat” as Pelosi suggests.

Who wants to be yanked out of their bed in a pre-dawn raid like the Soviets of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s day would do? Here’s how Solzhenitsyn articulated it:

The kind of night arrest described is, in fact, a favorite, because it has important advantages. Everyone living in the apartment is thrown into a state of terror by the first knock at the door. The arrested person is torn from the warmth of his bed. He is in a daze, half-asleep, helpless, and his judgment is befogged. In a night arrest the State Security men have a superiority in numbers; there are many of them, armed, against one person who hasn’t even finished buttoning his trousers.

Does any father really want to die alongside his sons at the ends of gun barrels because they resist the theft of their “humble” family farm? (This is a Che story.)

Do the heartland farmers actually favor the collectivization policies of Joseph Stalin?

Do most people think it’s normal and acceptable for a government employee to pick up spent casings after he unloaded his pistol into a citizen’s face, so the victim’s family could not look upon their loved one, then turn the brass into keepsake cufflinks? (This is a Herman Marks story.)

Pretty sure political ideologies like these are indicative of a radical leftist, not a “right down the middle” kind of guy. Let’s go through a few of the things that Tim Walz specifically has done, while he’s held executive political power:

He permitted Minneapolis burn to the ground, rioters to loot businesses, destroy private property, and murder trapped civilians; Walz’s wife even said she kept her windows open during the George Floyd riots to soak in the “touchstone” moment:

What the hell



Minnesota First Lady says she left the windows open during the 2020 BLM riots to smell the burning tires and soak in the moment



Her daughter was also caught leaking National Guard plans to rioters so they could avoid arrest



This family is sick pic.twitter.com/yBzx9vmzF4 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 6, 2024

He established a “snitch hotline” where people could call and report their neighbors for violating the lockdowns:

Holy communism



Tim Walz established a “snitch” program during Covid where people report neighbors for violating his authoritarian stay-at-home orders



This is straight out of Fidel Castro’s playbook for anyone that spoke out against his regime



pic.twitter.com/Ybk1i18WxZ — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 6, 2024

He put tampons in male bathrooms because he thrives on sexualizing children and promoting dysfunction—easily remembered as “Tampon Tim” for the mnemonic crowd here—and signed an executive order to promote the mutilation of “trans” children:

Last year Tim Walz signed an executive order that made Minnesota a sanctuary state for child gender abuse. He invited families like this one who are transitioning their 6 year-olds. He's incredibly evil, which makes him a perfect fit for Kamala's VP. pic.twitter.com/xwkZ48P3kG — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) August 6, 2024

Here’s his right-hand gal, for context:

Tim Walz’s Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan says "when our children tell us who they are, it is our job as grown-ups to listen and to believe them” while advocating for trans surgeries & hormones for minors.



She’s wearing a shirt which suggests physical violence against those who… pic.twitter.com/AGhZwhGxzn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2024

Oh, and he did this:

Here's Tim Walz, the governor of MN and Kamala's VP pick, signing a bill to give illegals driver's licenses. This is the single most radical VP pick in AGES. pic.twitter.com/VZI6SVviPs — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 6, 2024

Walz is cut from the same cloth as some of the most notoriously and vicious leftists of world history—their legacy is his legacy.

Now, all that being said, I’m going to wager a guess and say that it’s the booze brain, as Pelosi is definitely not firing on all cylinders, her skin suit is barely hanging on (she is almost indistinguishable from the Cryptkeeper at this point), and she’s about as senile as Joe Biden. Certainly, she doesn’t remember when she suggested Walz was too extreme, suggesting perhaps he “tone down” his far-left views:

Gov. Tim Walz is so extreme on abortion that Nancy Pelosi once told him that he needs to “tone it down” & be more moderate.



Don’t vote for the ticket that will allow babies to die up until the moment of birth, and in some cases, even after birth. pic.twitter.com/FjtlEepfPg — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 6, 2024

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.