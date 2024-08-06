Five percent of all the global Syrian population now lives in Germany, 53% of them are on the public dole

According to the data, five percent of the global Syrian population now live in Germany alone, accounting for a “16-fold” increase in just a decade, which works out to be a staggering 1,520% jump in the numbers; here’s the story from a new report by the editorial staff at Remix News:

Ever since the 2015/16 migrant crisis, Syrians have arrived in Germany in ever-increasing numbers, and now number at least 972,000 at the end of 2023, according to Statista. There are 22 million Syrians living in Syria itself, meaning those in Germany represent nearly 1 for every 20 in their native country. This is extremely rapid growth since 2013 when there were only 60,000 Syrians in Germany. Since then, the population has grown 16-fold.

And, to make matters even worse, these migrants are proving to be a tremendous drain on the German economy—gasp, who could have known! Also noted in the report:

[D]espite promises that Syrians would integrate into the German economy, the numbers still tell a very different story, with 513,534 Syrians receiving the German welfare benefit known as citizen’s money (Burgergeld), according to the current data from the Federal Employment Agency. However, even those who are not receiving this payment receive money, housing, and other benefits from the Asylum Seekers’ Benefits Act.

Okay, so roughly 53% of the Syrian “newcomers” are on the official dole, while another undisclosed number of Syrians are receiving social “benefits” via another avenue; per a German government website, taxpayer handouts from the Asylum Seekers’ Benefits Act will cover everything from food, accommodation, and household furnishings, to school supplies, medical insurance, baby supplies, and pregnancy costs. Oh, and even if your request for asylum is rejected and you’re set to be deported, you’re still eligible for “benefits” while you wait.

Germany’s welfare costs are “exploding” while the German citizens bear the brunt—the article reports that the state spent around €50 billion on migrants during 2023, which was a little over 11% of the total annual budget (€445 billion).

But, it’s not just the Syrians—it’s the other third world Muslims too:

According to Statista, the number of Afghans has also grown tremendously, increasing to 419,410 in 2023, representing a sixfold increase from 2014. Nearly half of them, 197,551, receive social welfare payments, and the vast majority live on asylum seeker benefits. [snip] Afghans continue to arrive in Germany at a high rate, with 10,000 supposed to be flown in, according to an announcement from Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Looks like the German government just can’t quit the socialism—I don’t like where this is headed…

