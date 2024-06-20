The case of the missing NYPD gear is apparently not unique

Thanks to a tip from a friend, I came across a recent story from citizen journalist Tony Seruga that was highly suspect, and very concerning—uniforms, cruiser decals, and radios from the New York Police Department were disappearing, in significant numbers.

Now, Seruga is reporting that the missing law enforcement gear and supplies isn’t a mystery that’s exclusive to the Big Apple, but apparently happening across the nation:

While I have hundreds of long time trusted contacts between NYPD and LAPD, I am getting messages from LEOs across the U.S. that uniforms, equipment, cruisers (even a SWAT truck) have turned up missing in the past 6 months and no one seems to care.



Disclaimer: I have no idea who Tony Seruga is other than the self-description he offers in his X bio, so take it with a grain of salt, but this man claims to be a “contractor” and “whistleblower” in the intelligence community, and as far as I can tell after a brief internet search, Seruga has neither been labeled a fraud, nor had his purported professional record “debunked.”

Seruga also writes this:

Dozens of LEOs with experience in counterintelligence are pointing fingers at a rogue FBI working with DIA and CIA. The NYPD radios stolen were in a locked room. CCV were disabled and access card logs erased.

(I think “CCV” is supposed to be CCTV.)

Now if true, none of this is a smoking gun of course—crime, and especially theft, is way up, thank you Joe and company—but it’s compelling circumstantial evidence that something isn’t quite right, especially when you consider other factors in the context.

Millions of third world terrorists are officially inside our nation, and nobody really has any idea exactly where they are—until they’re caught in the planning stage, or the act itself. More context, from a blog I previously wrote on the Chinese Communist Party’s uncomfortable presence in our politics and landscape:

We’ve got military-aged Chinese males swarming across our ‘border’ before largely disappearing somewhere into “our” interior—Gordon Chang pointed out that they occasionally pop up when they’re caught practicing their shooting skills in rural areas.

Did anyone catch that the 911 system was offline for “several hours” on Tuesday across the entire state of Massachusetts? Officials have since blamed faulty software, but if it were a nefarious cyberattack or hack job, would they even tell us? I seriously doubt it.

Could terrorists dress like cops and go door-to-door à la October 7th while 911 services are down? Doesn’t seem that inconceivable to me.

Does anyone else still think about the missing ammonium nitrate? Sixty-thousand pounds of an explosive compound that somehow just vanished while in transit last year? Don’t worry though because CBS News said not to, just as long as the chemical’s disappearance was caused by a leak—and if it wasn’t something innocuous but malicious instead?

I have a lot of questions, and almost no answers.

Hat tip: Rusty Shackleford.

Image: Dave Hosford, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.