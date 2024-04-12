In just four years, tens of millions of dollars flowed from CCP-tied military companies to DC lobbyists

Maybe it’s time we all start learning Mandarin.

According to a report published by the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) yesterday, “Chinese military companies” have paid D.C. lobbyists tens of millions of dollars in just the past few years alone—but as you might expect, neither the companies nor the lobbying firms responded to the outlet’s “request for comment” on the matter.

Here are the details, via the DCNF exposé:

Chinese Military Companies Have Spent Over $24 Million Lobbying The US Gov’t In Recent Years Entities the Pentagon classifies as ‘Chinese military companies’ have spent more than $24 million lobbying the U.S. government since 2020, a Daily Caller News Foundation review of lobbying disclosures found. Some of the biggest spenders on lobbying included corporations directly tied to human rights abuses and Chinese military research, like telecom giant Huawei, facial recognition software developer Megvii and genomics company BGI Shenzhen. Chinese military corporations cast a wide net across the American government, lobbying the House, Senate and various parts of the executive branch, including the office of the president, often setting their sights on proposed policies that would impact their U.S. operations, according to a DCNF review of congressional disclosures and legislative records.

As you also might expect, the names linked to this whole Americans-working-for-Chinese-communists affair aren’t all that unrecognizable. Right off the bat, we learn that Huawei paid the Podesta Group $1 million in 2021. Yes, Podesta as in Tony and John Podesta, scandal-ridden fixtures of the D.C. Democrat cabal. (Tony came under fire for unsettling emails involving Marina Abramović, and both men allegedly have an eye for extremely disturbing “art.”)

And, this should come as no surprise:

Information on the specific congressional offices Chinese military corporations paid to lobby was not included in congressional disclosures.

Conniving little traitorous monsters, aren’t they?

But then I did a little digging, and came across at least two people, both of whom work for the same firm (Squire Patton Boggs) and at the same D.C. office, that really caught my eye: John Boehner, former Speaker of the House, and Dr. Xiaoban Xin.

(As an aside: With both high-profile Democrats and high-profile Republicans involved in this, can we concede that the “two-party system” is merely an illusion at this point?)

Now, Xiaoban has a very impressive biologics background (“gene editing, cell therapy, drug delivery vehicles) and before he became a lawyer he worked at the NIH and NIAID, under the one and only…Anthony Fauci. I also gather that Xiaoban was a Chinese citizen at birth—he received his bachelor’s degree from Nanjing University in Jiangsu, China.

Of course, a plausible explanation is that SPB wants to hire the best and the brightest, and Xiaoban must certainly be a brilliant man.

But…is there a connection here?

We’ve got California politicians welcoming Chinese leaders to “American” streets with red carpet treatment in which the only flags lining the pavement are the banners of communist China.

We’ve got “American” politicians decked out in Chinese red attire, symbolizing the shed blood of communist revolutionaries, and waving Chinese flags.

We’ve got military-aged Chinese males swarming across our “border” before largely disappearing somewhere into “our” interior—Gordon Chang pointed out that they occasionally pop up when they’re caught practicing their shooting skills in rural areas. And here’s this, from CBS News in February:

Chinese migrants are the fastest growing group crossing from Mexico into U.S. at southern border

We’ve discovered the presence of Chinese biological weapons labs, operating just miles from “American” military bases…in the U.S.

We’ve got government officials, namely Fauci, taking orders from Chinese communists and forming public policy based on such orders.

What in the world is going on?

