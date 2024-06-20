President Trump calls to comfort family of woman killed by an illegal, Joe Biden does nothing

If anything out there shows the difference in leadership styles of the Republican and Democrat candidates for president, look no further than the case of a 37-year-old mother of five who was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador as she jogged in a park in Maryland last year.

According to the New York Post:

Former President Donald Trump called the mother of Rachel Morin, who was ruthlessly raped and murdered by an illegal migrant from El Salvador, on Thursday — with the grieving mom saying she was “deeply touched” by his “honest compassion.” The condolences from the presumptive GOP nominee came after Patty Morin flammed President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security chief for referring to her daughter as an “individual” killed by a suspected gang member. Trump talked at length with Patty about Rachel, a 37-year-old mother-of-five who was senselessly slaughtered last August while on a hiking trail in Harford County, Md. “I am deeply touched by President Trump’s kindness and concern,” Patty said in a statement about the call.

Can you imagine having your daughter killed by a foreign criminal who should never have been in this country and then hearing a sleazy, oozing, avuncular creep like Mayorkas call her "an individual," as if she had never had a name?

What a nightmare.

It got worse when he made it clear he was mainly interested in avoiding blame for allowing the killer, who was wanted on a different murder rap back in El Salvador, into the country for the third time:

Alejandro Mayorkas just refused to say Rachel Morin’s name.



Mayorkas then said he’s not responsible for her m*rder even though he allowed in the illegal who m*rdered her.



Mayorkas helped facilitate Morin’s m*rder, he’s an accessory to the crime.pic.twitter.com/ZYBZmo7eHG — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 19, 2024

The Biden response was bad, too. Biden's White House said they offered condolences -- in response to a query by Fox Digital from a White House spokesperson of unknown seniority, but the family of victim said he never did and no one contacted the family.

The White House offered "condolences" to the loved ones of Rachel Morin but would not say what steps it would take to secure the border. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Rachel Morin," a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "We cannot comment on active law enforcement cases. But fundamentally, we believe that people should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty."

Apparently what they say to Fox Digital about their "deepest condolences" was in response to queries is how the grieving family is supposed to get their condolences. The White House doesn't even sound as though they consider the illegal guilty enough to arrest in a multi-state operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Trump by contrast, was genuinely kind to the family, taking the time to see how they were coping, and asking them how they were and if there was anything he could do to help.

NEW: The attorney representing Rachel Morin’s family says Trump called Rachel’s mom today to offer condolences.



From the attorney’s press release:



“Patty Morin expressed her gratitude for the President's call this morning, stating, "I am deeply touched by President Trump's… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 20, 2024

He was kind and attentive, and that goes beyond mere politics.

Any questions as to why pollsters ask whether voters think a politician "cares about people like me"? With Joe Biden, it's obvious he has nothing but lies and contempt for the little guy, including those devastated by his open border policies. Trump, by contrast, really does care, and he doesn't toot his horn about it, the news we have of this comes from the victim.

That tells us all we need to know about which man would be the better president.

