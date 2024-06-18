Why are NYPD uniforms, cruiser decals, and radios going missing in droves?

This could be something, or it could be nothing, but according to Tony Seruga, a data scientist and intelligence community whistleblower, New York Police Department uniforms, cruiser decals, and radios are going missing—in droves. See the X post below for the details:

Without giving security protocols away, newer radios are assigned to a particular officer, however, 31 unassigned Motorola VX-P949s are unaccounted for and have access to all channels. Assuming these can be disabled at any particular moment? — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) June 17, 2024

That’s a lot of equipment, enough to supply a fleet of fake officers—as a devil’s advocate pointed out, decals are easy to make, so why steal them? Well, making decals leaves a digital footprint, but swiping them is untraceable.

I haven’t seen very many movies, but I’ve seen enough to know that criminals impersonating cops is certainly a consistent theme:

Never mind the movies though, because just two days ago, the New York Post reported on a thwarted killing spree, one in which the would-be suspected jihadist had an arsenal of weapons…and an NYPD vest. Or, consider Canada’s “worst modern-era mass shooting” which saw the perpetrator dressed in law enforcement gear and driving a replica cruiser; as The Guardian noted, the confusion caused utter chaos:

Audio recordings from the night of 18 April capture the atmosphere of chaos and uncertainty as emergency teams grappled with the Nova Scotia mass shooting. … As Canada reels from the worst mass shooting in its history, new details of the slaughter and its aftermath have emerged – raising fresh questions about the shooting and the response of the emergency services. Among the revelations is the fact that for nearly seven hours, authorities did not realize the murderer was disguised as a police officer and driving a replica police cruiser.

So what are the other implications? Well, my first thought is that President Trump is set to be sentenced in less than a month, and if the corrupt Judge Juan Merchan decides to send him to jail, how can we know if the cops are legitimate cops? It was a thought that actually occurred to me frequently as I watched him deliver post-trial press conferences with an array of ostensible NYPD officers in the background—I mean they could be anybody, and do I think the New York government is willing, let alone able, to take the necessary steps to ensure Trump’s safety? Absolutely not.

I mean, Jeffrey Epstein allegedly died (I need to see some better evidence than two post-mortem images, one mostly obscured by first responders and the other taken at a weird angle from above as he lay on a gurney) in New York City’s custody, and fortuitously the cameras malfunctioned, and other CCTV footage was erased “accidentally,” so as we all predicted, it was chalked up as a “suicide.” Is Trump being set up to be Epstein-ed? Or, is he being set up for assassination? We all know that they’re dangerous people who will stop at nothing to prevent him from getting back to the White House.

Seruga also highlighted a fairly recent story involving foreigners who gained access to the White House and were reportedly in the same room as Ol’ Stinky Joe on at least two occasions, all because they convincingly posed as federal officers, and buttered up Secret Service agents, including Jill Biden’s detail, with luxury gifts and amenities:

These fake federal agents actually gained accessed to the White House and were in the same room as Joe Biden, twice.



Where are these two men right now?



They were sentenced to prison. Where are they? https://t.co/IM5UUbBHEm — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) June 17, 2024

How does the case of the missing NYPD gear bode for law and order for the general public too? Is a false flag terrorist attack imminent? Isn’t Manhattan quite an enticing target? A crammed big city, lots of crime with too-few police officers, tens of thousands of new migrants from every dark corner of the world, and nearly every law-abiding peaceful person isn’t armed.

I don’t know what’s going on, but I don’t like it one bit.

Hat tip: Rusty Shackleford.

Image: Dave Hosford, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.