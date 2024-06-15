Dems inflicting elder abuse

The 15th of June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, but Dems aren’t paying heed. Indeed, here are some examples of elder abuse they inflict upon Americans:

The DNC is inflicting elder abuse on former (future) president Trump, who just turned 78 years old, by issuing a birthday e-card filled with anti-Trump vitriol. Imagine the sick mindset it takes to conjure an insult for each of Trump's 78 years. That’s a pretty loathsome gesture, even by the DNC’s guttersnipe standards. It’s not very astute either, as it proves for the umpteenth time that they, not the magnanimous and forgiving Trump, are full of vengeful animus.

Even while the youthful septuagenarian is unifying the Republican Party, Joe Biden is a deteriorating elder who seems more dead than alive at this point. He certainly has earned the moniker Grim Reaper-in-Chief. While the abuse he hurls upon his aides may be deserved, our country doesn’t deserve his shrieking tirades and gratuitous putdowns.

In another abuse of elders, Biden is curbing government payment rates for Medicare Advantage; consequently, seniors may have to shell out an extra $400 per year. That’s financial abuse on those with fixed incomes.

Many elders remain vigorous, but Joe Biden is empirically not one of them. But while he is abusing us, Jill is abusing him. She’d rather be immersed in White House perks and jet-setting trips over the globe than do the honorable thing: advising the lowlife idiot to bow out of the presidential race. What a selfish, elderly-abusing person she really is.

She may think she’s propping-up hubby, but she’s actually humiliating him by enabling him to exhibit infantile conduct in public. Unfortunately, lean-on-me Jill wasn’t present when, at the G7 summit in Italy, the Italian PM had to corral the wandering fool and escort him back to the group for pictures.

With traditional constituents abandoning him, Biden is more likely to enter the sanitarium than the White House in 2025. The Dems’ Machiavellian plot to sneak Kamala in if Joe can somehow survive a few more months will likely unravel.

Dems, in general, are also abusing elders, who are struggling to afford health care, food, housing, and transportation. Furthermore, they are mentally abusing elders with reckless claims that Republicans will end their Social Security and Medicare payments should they take control of the Senate. Even the Washington Post (where Democracy dies in darkness), put the kibosh on that one.

Elder Abuse Awareness Day offers ways to protect our seniors, but it should also commit to protecting all (elders, juniors, and those in between) from those who haven’t aged well. Especially Joe Biden. If the RNC were to stoop to the DNC’s despicable incivility upon Biden’s next birthday, they could issue a list of his misdeeds well in excess of his 82 years. That would be something for him to muse upon in his inevitable destination -- the madhouse.

