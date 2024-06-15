« Biden and gun bans; there he goes again | Police demoralized, military demoralized, trains derailing, airplane parts falling, and products recalled. Why? »
June 15, 2024

Fox News's Bill Melugin rats out Gavin Newsom's brazen lies about buttressing the border

By Monica Showalter

It's always nice to see a journalist doing actual journalism -- asking questions, checking with sources, verifying official claims and not sitting on results.

That brings us to Fox News's Matt Finn, who has done a stellar job of reporting on the chaos on the U.S. border.

He watched this propaganda tweet put out by California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office ...

And as Newsom yakked, Matt Finn decided to test that claim, calling up the Border Patrol to see if that was what was going on.

Finn's hunch was right -- sure enough, no National Guard at the border.

Then, fellow Fox News reporter Bill Melugin confirmed what Finn suspected:

That gubernatorial jackass admitted that his claim about helping out at the open border to stanch the inflow of phony asylum seekers was pretty much rubbish. Like all of them, he wants an open border, the better to offset the lost Democrat seats in Congress as ordinary Californians flee his state. New bodies can replace the old to ensure that seats remain, even if those illegally present can't vote, and even that may be a stretch as reports abound of non-citizens voting in the state.

Newsom was just reading current polls showing that an open border is unpopular with the public on both sides of the fence.

That he thought he could fool everyone all the time is proof he's a fool himself. Finn ratted him out.

Image: Twitter video screen shot

