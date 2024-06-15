Fox News's Bill Melugin rats out Gavin Newsom's brazen lies about buttressing the border

It's always nice to see a journalist doing actual journalism -- asking questions, checking with sources, verifying official claims and not sitting on results.

That brings us to Fox News's Matt Finn, who has done a stellar job of reporting on the chaos on the U.S. border.

He watched this propaganda tweet put out by California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office ...

California has doubled our National Guard at the border that are working to stop the flow of fentanyl.



While the GOP play games and Mike Johnson searches for his spine -- we’re out here doing the work. pic.twitter.com/69dhQYwtoF — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 13, 2024

And as Newsom yakked, Matt Finn decided to test that claim, calling up the Border Patrol to see if that was what was going on.

Newsom’s office says CA Guard has been sent to points of entry and seized a record amount of Fentanyl. We’ve inquired about whether Gov. will send Guard to illegal crossing hot spots? https://t.co/L9b90fhtiY — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 14, 2024

Finn's hunch was right -- sure enough, no National Guard at the border.

There was a handful of women and children in this group but BP has already taken them away. They get priority. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 14, 2024

Then, fellow Fox News reporter Bill Melugin confirmed what Finn suspected:

Governor Newsom’s office responds - confirming that the CA National Guard is not assisting Border Patrol in Jacumba where the mass illegal crossings are taking place, and is instead only focusing on ports of entry, where legal crossings take place.

Claims “CA is doing our job” -… https://t.co/CE6lFNXPra — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 14, 2024

That gubernatorial jackass admitted that his claim about helping out at the open border to stanch the inflow of phony asylum seekers was pretty much rubbish. Like all of them, he wants an open border, the better to offset the lost Democrat seats in Congress as ordinary Californians flee his state. New bodies can replace the old to ensure that seats remain, even if those illegally present can't vote, and even that may be a stretch as reports abound of non-citizens voting in the state.

Newsom was just reading current polls showing that an open border is unpopular with the public on both sides of the fence.

That he thought he could fool everyone all the time is proof he's a fool himself. Finn ratted him out.

Image: Twitter video screen shot