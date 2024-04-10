Joe Biden is coming for your Medicare Advantage

Joe Biden's re-election campaign is repeating the naked lie, over and over again, that President Trump wants to cut elderly people's Social Security and Medicare.

Some of those elderly voters believe him, as recent polling has shown.

But he's already played Mr. Slasher on Medicare Advantage, the immensely popular supplemental health insurance program favored by more than half of seniors, and he plans to cut it more. Democrats hate this program because it allows its buyers choice in what kind of coverage they would like to have on their policies.

According to an important op-ed on RedState from the Heartland Institute:

In fact, Biden didn’t merely propose Medicare Advantage (MA) reforms a dozen years in the future. He cut rates from a projected 2.44 percent to 2.33 percent, despite industry predictions of a 4 to 6 percent growth rate. Medicare Advantage is often targeted by single-payer advocates because it offers choices to consumers. Rather than the one-size-fits-all Soviet model of health care favored by liberals, MA allows seniors to choose what they want included in their health care coverage. So, for Biden’s single-payer base, this cut is a good thing. But what about the seniors in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, and Wisconsin?

That raises the rates seniors shell out by nearly $400 a year, and that's seniors on fixed incomes. And he's already done it, which puts paid to the lie that Trump wants to cut Medicare and Social Security. He's already doing it himself, not for illegals, but for those who have paid taxes all their lives.

Of all the things to cut in his monster bloated budgets, he chose to cut this, sneaking it into his budget and publicizing it.

It's like the Democrats' 2012 ad targeting Rep. Paul Ryan, back when he was a vice presidential candidate, throwing granny off the cliff.

Had enough? One hopes the Trump campaign and all good conservatives publicize this targeting of seniors by Democrats to ensure they don't vote for this nasty, mendacious, old fraud.

