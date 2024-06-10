Crowdfunding campaign for 90-year-old veteran working in the ‘sweltering heat’ so he can afford ‘to eat’ reaches almost $250k

This is by far the most heartwarming story you’ll read all week: Dillon McCormick, a 90-year-old veteran who works at a Louisiana Winn-Dixie grocery store so he can afford to put food on his table recently had a providential encounter with a woman who, upon speaking to him, started a crowdfunding campaign that raised nearly $250,000 for him so he could live his remaining years not completely smashed by the pressure of a Bidenomics economy.

From an item out at USA Today:

It was 90 degrees in a Winn-Dixie parking lot in metro New Orleans when Karen Swensen spotted something last week that she couldn't believe: An elderly man who works at the store collecting shopping carts in the blazing heat. ‘I saw this elderly man pushing carts and from my perspective, it appeared that he was always pushing uphill even though we don’t have any hills,’ she told USA TODAY on Thursday. Swensen initially left the store that day, this past Memorial Day on May 27. But something pulled her back to Winn-Dixie and that man, working so hard in the heat. When she returned later in the day, she met him and found out that his name is Dillon McCormick, he’s a 90-year-old Air Force veteran and that he has worked at the Winn-Dixie in Metairie in metro New Orleans for 23 years. When Swensen asked McCormick why he was working out in the heat, he had a simple answer that pulled at her heartstrings: ‘To eat,’ he said.

Swensen is former news anchor, so she took to social media and told his story:

On the GoFundMe, she [Swensen] explained that McCormick needs about $2,500 a month to pay his bills and put food on the table and that he only gets $1,100 from Social Security. ‘Mr. McCormick is working to EAT, he said,’ she posted. ‘So he must push carts in triple digit heat to make ends meet. He had the kindest smile and greatest attitude. He is grateful for his job and his work ethic speaks for itself.’

In a few days time, the donation campaign raised $244,000 for Mr. McCormick, at which point Swensen shut it down. Here’s this, from the article:

She [Swensen] also noted that donations poured in from people of all political sides, she said. ‘This was not a red or blue response,’ she said. ‘This is a red, white and blue response to right a wrong that people saw, that this man should not have been working at 90.’

While this is all very touching of course, Swensen wants to act as though this were a united and patriotic response from a range of people spanning across the political spectrum—now, I’m not super familiar with GoFundMe, but unless there’s not a place for people to announce their political affiliations, how could she possibly assert this? Some “journalist” she is.

Since when do Democrats care one iota for people they can’t use as political pawns? Since when do Democrats give their own money away, instead of somebody else’s? Remember this revelation from a study published on PubMed?

Our meta-analysis results suggest that political conservatives are significantly more charitable than liberals at an overall level, but the relationship between political ideology and charitable giving varies under different scenarios.

While Swensen wants to keep up the narrative that patriotism and compassion are attributes shared by leftists and conservatives alike, and “all political sides” deserve credit for the financial blessing poured out on Mr. McCormick, I vehemently disagree, because one of those ideologies is entirely to blame for the state of political affairs in this nation, the very state which is forcing this man who served our country and continues to work under stressful conditions in his 90s, just so he can afford to eat.

Where’s his “free” luxury apartment, like the kind the California Democrats are handing to the bums of Skid Row? Well, nowhere, because that deal only applies to the non-producers.

Why doesn’t he get a pre-loaded debit card, with thousands of dollars in spending money, like the New York City Democrats gave to third world migrants who’ve never given a dollar or a drop of blood for this nation? Well, because he’s an American.

Does Mr. McCormick get a pass form paying off other people’s student loans? No, he’s taxed to his breaking point, just like the rest of us.

Is his work somehow immune to the rapid devaluation of the dollar with which he’s paid? Of course not.

But I digress.

Now, here’s where the story take another beautiful turn: Mr. McCormick doesn’t want to stop working, he just doesn’t want to struggle and starve (while illegal invaders get everything we work for), and have all his labor worth so little because the U.S. government won’t stop handing out money it doesn’t have; and, because he’s an American with that beautiful American work ethic, he intends to keep working.

