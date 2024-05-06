In academia, has the monster the left created broken free?

In the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, the computer HAL 9000 jumped the boundaries its creators set and took control of the vessel, killing most of the crew. Are we seeing a similar situation as the little campus Marxists, the ones whom the Democrats’ elites and intelligentsia created, burst out of their academic confines? Have their little minions escaped the lab, much as COVID-19 escaped Wuhan? As it turns out, the revolutionaries have broken free, but it turns out that they and their creators are as one.

Or is it a smokescreen to mislead the public and to stall for time? Let’s explore.

Antonio Gramsci’s ideas, from his Long March Through the Institutions, posited that it’s the West’s mainstream cultural institutions that set the tone for a nation and that whoever controls them controls the culture. Wikipedia summarizes the idea this way:

Gramsci is best known for his theory of cultural hegemony, which describes how the state and ruling capitalist class — the bourgeoisie — use cultural institutions to maintain power in capitalist societies. In Gramsci’s view, the bourgeoisie develops a hegemonic culture using ideology rather than violence, economic force, or coercion.

We have intellectuals teaching this Marxist worldview to impressionable teenagers at our cultural institutions (K-12 and university). These professors, flattered by living in their own little self-praising bubbles, mistakenly think that they are the vanguard of the revolution without realizing that they are the surrogates indoctrinating on behalf of global Marxism.

The problem for universities is that The Revolution always eats its own. In a major example, Mao turned the Chinese youth (Red Guards) against the very educators and intellectuals who likely had taught them Maoism because Mao understood the ultimate danger that the intellectual class posed to his regime. Do we now have the spawn of our elites possibly turning against their creators, and are these administrators and professors at mortal risk from the external Marxist order that is the power?

Actually, the situation here is a little different. When we witness the protests on campus, the university administrators are on the same side as the students. Negotiations over ‘terms’ with the students are merely Kabuki theater since the administrators support the position of the students. They just need to find a way to tone it down. For proof, remember that students have zero rights on campus when it comes to setting and enforcing rules, regulations, and other aspects of managing an organization, so negotiations are meaningless.

Biden has a similar problem when making any statements of condemnation without jeopardizing his supporters in Dearborn (Slogan: “America’s Jihad capital”) and Hamtramck, where the Islam-dominated City Council voted to ban the Pride Flag in all public spaces. (Hey, lefties, how’s that tolerance thing working out for you? Are you not seeing you’ve partnered with the Devil?)

We also saw that Claudine Gay was demoted at Harvard because she could not say words of condemnation about the active anti-Semitism on her campus. However, she retained her $900K (or so) annual salary and now teaches ethics. Her career trajectory shows that there is a scramble within academia to fix what academics perceive as the problem: public relations, not lawlessness.

Thankfully, other institutions have reacted well, such as UT-Austin actively arresting and charging trespassers. Fraternity brothers at Arizona State University physically tore down the tents and tossed everything in a dumpster, even as the police stood by and watched. We see similar news stories daily from other campuses. It turns out that, when citizens and not just police or administrators take action, leftists had best watch out!

In the hard-left American institutions, the takeover is complete, and the students are the institution’s foot soldiers. There will be no consequences. It is up to ordinary Americans to stand up to the Marxist evil and the Hamas violence since we cannot depend on any meaningful help from the universities or the Biden White House.

The entire K-16 educational system, including its funding, must be overhauled. The great news is that a perfect storm is brewing. The truth of what our children are being taught (Marxism and antisemitism) has escaped the lab into the sunlight of visibility, much as Dr. Frankenstein’s monster did in Shelly’s book. May that storm be the first waves of change sweeping through our entire education system to root out the evil that exists therein.

Image by AI

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com.