It'll take more than carrying a rosary

Catholics in the U.S. have swung dramatically against President Biden in recent years, now boasting a significant statistical break towards his GOP challenger. Pew Research released on Apr. 30 a report exploring support for presidential candidates sorted by religious affiliation. The poll found that 55% of Catholics support or lean towards supporting former President Donald Trump in a head-to-head against Biden.

So much for Joe Biden and his claims to be carrying a rosary or else making the sign of the cross when another politician is praising reproductive rights and mocking a political leader who opposes them.

My guess is that shift goes beyond religion. I would argue that it has a lot to do with inflation, the price of gasoline and an international situation that could put us in a war any day. Then you have the chaos in our streets, the lawlessness, as well as an insane social agenda, and you have a lot of people like me wondering if he is just playing with the beads.

My guess is that abortion is a mover in this electoral movement, too. After all, Mr. Biden has come a long way from "legal, safe and rare" to late-term abortion up until the day of birth. At some point, people can see that our president has no backbone and will read whatever the leftist cabal puts in front of him.