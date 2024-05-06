Why don’t college administrators know what the parents of toddlers know?

The truth of the campus protests has been broadcast over all the media for weeks now. We’ve all seen the videos of university students across the nation behaving badly; envisioning themselves as founts of knowledge and wisdom, when in fact they are the most dismally uninformed, sheep-like humans on the planet. They are willing dupes of the radical, anti-American left who, by doing what they’ve been doing on their campuses, have mocked their parents, their colleges, and their country. That they are so willing to express their vicious antisemitism should be the biggest wake-up call for Americans in almost a hundred years.

Newsflash: Our young people have been, and are being, indoctrinated. Brainwashed if you will, by the far-left ideology that firmly took root in our universities at least sixty years ago. All the references by our elders to Orwell’s novel 1984, Huxley’s Brave New World, and Golding’s Lord of the Flies are right on target. Those authors, along with Arthur Koestler’s Darkness at Noon warned us what was to come, and now it is here. In Koestler’s case, he saw it first-hand, and now it’s back. The sudden explosion of Jew-hatred and Kafkaesque show trials are what America is about at this moment in time.

Vicious antisemitism is now all the rage, acceptable rage, on campuses across the nation. Did Biden come forward to condemn it? No—not for two weeks, and when he did, his treacly statement was pathetic. Has Schumer made any statement condemning the violence against Jews? Of course not. Our current crop of Democrats and RINOs are on the side of these domestic terrorists. While everyone knows that Soros-funded, well-paid provocateurs were among the thugs, the hundreds of students who participated in the riots, the violence against the police—if and when they were allowed on these campuses—will not be charged with any crimes. Unlike the peaceful protestors at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, these ignorant, hate-filled students will suffer no consequences for their actions. Their professors are on their side; they taught them, radicalized them. At Columbia and UCLA, they tried to protect their little snowflakes from the police.

All this has been long in coming. With toddlers, as every parent knows, if you let unacceptable behavior go without consequences, it will not only continue, it will escalate. Let your kid bite another kid with no punishment, the next time he will kick, hit, and beat another kid. That is how the world works. Children must be civilized by parents. Our educational system has been so radicalized, so destroyed by woke-ism, young people have been unceremoniously uncivilized. What we’ve seen take place on these ivy league campuses, fully funded by Soros and his stable of NGOs, is the infantilization, the mass hypnosis of college students. They’ve been seduced into supporting evil, plain and simple.

The obvious having been stated, what explains the squishiness of the college administrators and faculty? Perhaps it is because many of them, like the students, are foreign-born, here on visas, their salaries and/or tuition paid by their Islamic benefactors in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, etc.? Some of these college presidents must be parents. Did they, do they, let their own kids behave like animals in a zoo? Could it be that they are all on the same page, the anti-American, pro-Hamas side of the current issue, which means they are on the side of terrorism, domestic and international? For years they’ve been teaching that America is a colonialist, slave-nation that must be defeated by any means necessary. Now they are using their students, their own de facto children perhaps, as fodder for the media, the police, and the enemies of the U.S.

What is so disgusting is that they are proud of these pseudo-activists who could not tell anyone a single truth of Israel’s history, because they know nothing of it. They chant “from the river, to the sea,” but cannot tell you what river or what sea. They are automatons, acting with agency but without reason. They are so mind-numbed they cannot see that it is Hamas who is determined to commit genocide. It is their purpose in life to kill every Jew on the planet. (Check Hamas’s charter.) These college kids, those who are American citizens, are tools of the anti-American left. Who and where are their parents? Are they scared to cross their own kids or are they proud of them? Who knows?

Is this, as many have suggested, all a replay of the 1960s, of the violence of 1968? We shall see. Why the Democrat party chose Chicago for their convention is a mystery, inviting disaster. If the convention is marred by violent protests, like the ones they championed and egged on in the summer of 2020, they will be getting only what they deserve. The Republicans are spineless cowards; the Democrats are power mad to the point of being capable of sheer evil. Both parties will get what they deserve and the American people, those of us who are native born or naturalized citizens are betrayed by our representatives day after day after day. It seems these mostly cowardly members of Congress are as immature, as toddler-like, as those elitist college students who demand they be brought gluten-free and vegan hot food while taking over their campus buildings.

The campus protests of the 1960s were not so much about the war in Vietnam as they were against the draft. The college elites then, like the pampered and privileged protesters of today, did not care one iota about the Vietnamese people we abandoned in the end. They just did not want to go there and be killed. They were elitist, privileged and errant toddlers too, which is why Nixon won in a landslide in 1968. The people were sick to death of their virtue-signaling masqueraded as true anti-war concern. These college presidents and administrators who are capitulating to these spoiled brats are getting exactly what they deserve—violence and disrespect. Boy do they deserve disrespect.

Until they remember the first rule of parenting, that bad behavior must have consequences in a civilized society, we are sure to be plagued by more of the same throughout the summer and until the election. We can be sure that the Soros-funded activists are busy planning, recruiting, and supplying the players who have no fear of consequences, because why would they? There isn’t any, if your violence is to promote leftism. But the continued chaos is certain to insure a landslide victory for Trump, no matter how egregiously the left cheats again, which they will, for the American people are sick to death of the left’s attempted authoritarian takeover of America by ignorant, arrogant, wholly disrespectful, know-nothing punks.





