Israel Must Demolish Hamas, And America Must Learn Israel’s Lessons

Israel must complete the task of eradicating Hamas from Gaza. If it fails, that will only lead to never-ending cycles of murder and mayhem, with Hamas continuing to be a threat to Israel’s population and national survival. Israel must not succumb to calls for a ceasefire, although US and world pressure is currently mounting, and a pullout of Rafeh is on the table.

Note that calls for the ceasefire come from the leftist progressives here, who not only are full-blown anti-Semites but also use this to ensure the violence will continue and continue to harm innocents. Do not forget the “Big Picture” for which the left strives. Their support of Islam over Israel fits that model.

Sadly, a global problem persists. While Israel must crush Hamas to protect itself, the Western world must address the larger picture of fascistic terrorism. Israel is on the front line of this global battle, and how the rest of the world supports or hinders it will have massive effects.

Image: X screen grab.

According to one recent poll, more than 70% of the people in Gaza and the West Bank support Hamas’s attack against Israel. From this, we logically (not emotionally) can reach several disturbing observations:

It will not be sufficient simply to eradicate Hamas. Eradication is only a starting requirement for a long-term solution. There are fewer “innocent civilians” in Gaza than is supposed. Populating Gaza are mostly enemies, making friend and foe difficult to distinguish. The Geneva Convention’s differentiation between combatants and civilians is particularly problematic because Hamas fighters wear no uniforms and hide behind civilians. We should not be overly concerned about collateral damage or providing humanitarian aid. Almost all targets are fair game. Remember, they started it. Clearly, no “two-state” or other pro-Palestinian solution will ever work (but we have known that, for some time, haven’t we?) because this two-state solution contains a member that desires a one-state solution.

Islam, a totalitarian, authoritarian theocracy , is incompatible with Western values and culture, as we see with their attacks on Western foundations. The relatively recent rise (120 years) of Marxism with its totalitarian, authoritarian secularism mirrors Islam. While Muslims see Marxists as infidels worthy of death because of their hedonism, Marxists fill the role of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” There’s a symbiotic relationship between Marxism and Islam…until the day the jihad is won.

Both Islam and Marxism require an enemy to gain and retain power. For Islam, it is the Jew. For Marxism, it is the capitalist, which Marx associated with Jews. The Marxists’ anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism, as seen in our colleges, students, corporations, and government officials, feed right into Islam’s goals.

You cannot reconcile liberty with tyranny, individualism with authoritarianism, or capitalism with Marxism. Just as one cannot negotiate with evil, the divide between Western values and those of the Islamic state cannot be solved by negotiation. It requires that one side dominates. “Islam,” after all, means “submission.”

This is why Biden and other left progressives’ olive branches always fail and are fatally dangerous to America and the West. Leftists deliberately set us up to fail by continuous calls for ceasefires, even as they provide money, relief, and support to the West’s existential enemy. A ceasefire will return the same result as a homeowner spraying bugs without destroying the nest in the walls where they breed.

Currently, we seem to face an existential crisis, given that two totalitarian ideologies have joined forces against a supine West, but it doesn’t have to be that way. The are things we can do:

Dominate: The Middle Eastern cultures only respect strength, so we must dominate them. Any attempt to reason or negotiate with them is seen as weakness. I know this from personal experience. Think about it. If you can win, why would you negotiate? Once dominated, Muslims will still hate us but will respect us, which is the key to peace. The West must fight this battle on the terms of Islam, and not our diplomatic Marquis of Queensbury type rules.

Finish whatever they start: Never start anything, but whatever violence they do to us must be visited upon them by a factor of 100. Only annihilation works until submission is achieved. It may result in mass civilian casualties, just as Hitler’s Germany and Tojo’s Japan learned in WWII, but better their civilians face casualties than ours.

Stop supporting Iran: The mullahs must be put back in the box that Trump built. Embargo their oil and starve them financially and economically so they won’t have the spare money to fund Hamas-like groups. Biden’s open funding and removal of sanctions are creating a monster that will soon have the bomb.

Notice: Put the Middle East on alert that supporting Islamofascism will have dire effects on each nation’s economy. And when necessary, demonstrate this resolve. But make cooperation with us profitable.

Educate the population: Americans must learn about that fascism, progressivism, Marxism, Nazism, and Islam are all cut from the same hate-based totalitarian cloth. Anti-Semitism is hate speech. While exterminating Jews, Hitler and the Nazis allied with Islam’s Grand Mufti of Jerusalem.

Ignore the left-speak: We can’t let their name-calling control us. We could replace “Islamophobia” with “Islamosanity” to show we have a sane view of the truth about the evil they unleash on the world. Remember, the left is colluding with Islam.

Welcome and encourage assimilation: Those Muslim groups who assimilate and live in harmony with the West should be welcomed and encouraged, but monitored.

Stop mass immigration: In addition to closing the Southern border, there are areas in the US (as well as Britain, France, and Germany) where fast-growing Muslim populations live in their own areas (some becoming “no go zones”) and refuse to assimilate. No society can survive massive conflicts of cultures.

Realize that anti-constitutional activities are poison: Non-assimilating Muslims, while benefiting from the largesse and benefits of living in America, continue to protest and call for its death. This should be shut down—as the brave administration at U of Michigan just did—and any such non-assimilators should be deported. Free speech rights do not protect treason. This is a hidden but growing danger to Western societies.

Declare war on Islamofascism: The US, in cooperation with Europeans, must declare an all-out war on Islamofascism and eradicate it to the roots wherever it is found. Disproportionate force is required, or it will recur. I am not advocating aggression, but when the other side starts it, we must finish it. Just like WWII.

Stop the violence by gaining full submission. Anything less requires total annihilation of the problem – a solution they would not hesitate to use on us given the chance.

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com.