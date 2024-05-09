Exaggeration and other loud leftist techniques

Turn down the volume, Lefties, will you please? Geez, you’re obnoxious.

Has anyone beside me noticed that the decibel level emanating mostly from the left has markedly gone up? They’re loud and obnoxious. Look at commercials. Loud. Loud people, loud music, exaggerated bodily and vocal gestures, shouting, open-mouthed mugging for the camera, the whole bit. Just…loud. Tonsils are ugly. I miss the classy softness of the Greatest Generation and the Lauren Bacall sultriness of the age of decorum.

I can only guess how millennials were raised. My guess is that they were never disciplined to be quiet. No one told them their opinions are juvenile or irrational. No, every utterance must be tolerated, embraced, and lauded.

Are you in a snit because your credit card isn’t working or your expensive daddy-car needs a new tire? Complain and whine about it — loudly. Are you on TikTok exchanging vapid videos with other millennial buddies? Just pose with your mouth agape and with exaggerated hand gestures that mimic rap “artists.” Are you angry? Scream at the camera with which you are filming your tantrum. Exaggerate your anger, your eyebrows, your words, your breasts, and your importance. Flaming red and neon green hair, preferably sporting a few face-piercings, is the look du jour. Yech.

And how about the commercials? Gone are the smooth and dreamy car commercials, or perfume commercials, or even some beer commercials. In their place are wild gesticulations, yelling, leaping and bounding about, and overall obnoxiousness. My very favorite is the TV commercial that hawks deodorant for men’s “pits and packs.” For this viewer, that is a mental image I’d rather not have in my head. Where is the subtlety? Whatever happened to class?

At the risk of sounding like Easwood’s “get off my lawn” codger, I wish the Loudniks would just shut up. Silent teens and college students who were brought up with good manners and humility would be nice, or is that asking too much? Probably. They would have had to learn decorum and good manners in a solid traditional nuclear church/synagogue-going family and those are rare as hen’s teeth on the Left. The Bible lessons on humility would have to be taught, but godliness isn’t being taught to too many young people. The noisy bandstand Churches of What’s Happening Now are far more appealing to millennials than a place where you actually learn the Golden Rule and humility.

Having to look at entitled snowflakes who need emotional-support Golden Cockapoos complaining about how someone else’s words “made them feel unsafe” is just the beginning of noisy exaggeration. Those same bratty royals will be the first ones to don a keffiyeh or a burka to illustrate the evils of Jewish existence, all the while their mouths are open wide enough to drive a Tesla through. Geez, kids, zip it — high dudgeon pique about not having enough vegan choices on the school menu is wearing thin. Ditto carbon-neutral demands.

Why do many young people think that the inside of their mouth is an attractive look? Notice next time you get photos on your cell phone — is someone, usually a young person, posing with their mouth wide open?

When attention is all there is for some, they will exaggerate everything: their accomplishments, their wealth, their intelligence, their appearance. For example, huge eyelashes and plumped up lips. Don’t get me started. I wrote about that last week in this space, but it’s yet another exaggerated symptom of the Loud Generation.

Exaggerating everything is a way to flesh out one’s otherwise meaningless life. When an entire generation cannot survive without social media attention or even negative attention, a question needs to be asked: What are you doing with your life? Get a good-paying job and stop annoying other people with your déclassé loudness. Look outside yourself for real meaning. Put a sock in it and close your mouth. Then get a real job and contribute something, will you?

