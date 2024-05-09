New report finds that mass migration did not actually stimulate the economy as the left claimed it would do

As a Breitbart New item described it, there’s been a “narrative collapse” on the left, because the open borders mass migration scheme embraced by the globalist politicians in the West “has not actually stimulated the economy” as they promised, and has also been found to be “a major drag on public services and the housing sector.”

No kidding?

Here are the details, from journalist Kurt Zindulka:

While globalist advocates of mass migration argue that it increases tax revenues and lifts overall GDP, thereby giving governments talking points, on an individual basis there is a different story. According to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), while the United Kingdom’s GDP grew by 0.1 per cent last year — amid record levels of immigration — GDP per person fell by 0.8 per cent, drastically behind the G7 average of 1.2 per cent, despite the UK seeing the second-highest level of population growth, which has largely been driven by mass migration, The Telegraph reports. The CPS report remarked: ‘If large-scale migration of the sort we’ve seen is really so great for the economy, we have to ask ourselves why we are not seeing this in the GDP per capita data’.

So, you mean to tell me that importing millions of people from failed cultures with no real job skills and no desire or compulsion to function in a modern Western world, doesn’t really bring a whole lot of economic benefit to the people of the host nation? And when these migrants land in the West, they turn out to be a massive drain on taxpayer-funded services, and stress out the housing sector? Weird, because that’s exactly what we conservatives have been saying this whole time.

Here’s this, from just the other day:

President Joe Biden’s migration crisis raises the mortgage rates that burden young couples and families, according to the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. ‘While the long-run effect of increased immigration on inflation is unclear, immigrants nonetheless need a place to live, and their arrival in the U.S. has likely also increased demand for housing,’ said Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said on May 7.

The home nations of these migrants aren’t, as President Trump once crudely (but aptly!) put it, “s–thole countries” because they’re just unlucky plots of land, they’re “s–thole countries” because of the culture and values (or lack of) of the people who inhabit them. Like I noted last week, there is no “magic soil” because nations are simply a “reflection” of those who live there.

And, modern “money theory” is all such a joke, because you never needed an economics degree or some advanced education to exercise a command of the obvious.

For a migrant to be an economic net positive in his host nation, that means he would be paying more into the system than he is taking out—yet, how many of the tens of millions of new migrants to the West are in this camp? Do they maintain honest private sector employment, or work under the table? Or, not work at all? Do they buy their own groceries, or are they on food stamps? Do they pay their own rents/mortgage, or do they receive housing vouchers, live “free” in hotel rooms, and get priority for rent-controlled spaces? Do they pay their own healthcare and education costs or enroll in Medicaid and throw their kids in public school? Do they pay taxes for the roads on which they drive and the emergency services they disproportionately use, or keep the cash they earn?

The impact of non-contributing people on a developed nation was always a no-brainer.

(It’s like when Javier Milei won the Argentianian presidency, and the naysayers scoffed at whether his economic policies would yield bankruptcy or prosperity—again, this was a given, because if you cut waste and eliminate welfare handouts, there’s going to be a lot more money rolling around.)

The “forgive-me-I’m-just-a-stupid-politician” excuse just doesn’t hold water anymore—this is an orchestrated invasion to intentionally topple the West—and it’s time we collapse the narrative that our electeds are just well-meaning idiots, too.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.