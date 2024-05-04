Grotesque: The clownish trend towards exaggerated eyelashes and lips

In the last year, you may have noticed the proliferation in grotesque eyelashes and lips in women.

I have. It is not a pretty sight. Eyelashes so long that they cause a slight breeze when the wearers blink and lips puffed up and slicked down so as to resemble either female genitalia or dyed garden slugs are everywhere.

I have to ask how this grotesquerie came to be. The answer is not long coming: Drag queens.

This odd lash-lip phenomenon knows no social class. I have seen the lips and eyelashes in high end stores, expensive doctors’ offices, white, brown, black venues, entertainment venues, and in television commercials. A particularly good venue for spotting these characters is on the “Judy Justice” TV show.

Who in God’s name started this? Look no further than Drag Queen Story hour. Although the grotesque exaggerations probably began among the drag queen community long ago, it has contaminated the everyday marketplace and culture; the medical community, entertainment, and maybe even some of your friends. It appears that enough people believe that slick and shiny puffed up lips are attractive, and it is probably the same people who think that long, feathery eyelashes look real and equally attractive. But what these grotesqueries indicate to me is that real life is dull and boring and that only by exaggeration can some people, mostly women, hope to attract the attention of either a mate or of their peers. This is not to suggest that cosmetics are somehow evil. They are not. But to distort one’s face to look more like cartoon characters is something else entirely.

The lip/eye combo is a bad, stomach-churning look. No one naturally looks like that. But bubbling up from the drag queen milieu is the notion that only by exaggeration of one’s features can one get noticed. Reality, never the strong suit of the Left, is not enough. We must lie about our appearance as well as everything else.

Is it the Left alone who use the lip-puffing and the eyelashery? More than likely, yes. They need something, anything, to draw attention to themselves because their lives so meaningless that drawing attention is all there is. A similar desperation leads them to willingly jump on the maniacal Jew-hating and hysterical anti-Trump clown cars.

People who are secure in themselves and in their lifestyle, people who rely on God rather than on themselves or others, people whose lives don’t require exaggeration, are not going to paint, puff, and paste themselves to look like hormone-addled primates desperately seeking a mate.

I blame the entire Left, especially the LGBT community and their sympathizers for this distortion of the human body’s eyes and lips. I blame the drag queens and those who encourage little children to dress up like them. And I blame the entire left culture for embracing yet another grotesquerie where our culture has been co-opted by crazies who actually believe they look good in such excess. They don’t. They look like genetic experiments gone horribly wrong.

Some normalcy is in order. Sooner rather than later would be good.

Image: EasyPeasy.AI // CC BY 4.0 DEED