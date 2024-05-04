Dr. Hilary Cass socks it to the ‘transgender’ movement

Hillary Cass, OBE, is a prominent and acclaimed British pediatrician. After four years of investigation, she just published her “Independent Review of Gender Identity Services for Children and Young People to the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom.” After she and her team reviewed the literature—100 plus studies on hormone and puberty blocker interventions—they concluded that there is “remarkably weak evidence” on the issues of efficacy and safety. They concluded that gender-affirming care should be offered with “extreme caution” or not at all for minors until better studies and more reliable evidence are available.

Here in America, doctors and institutions have aggressively adopted gender interventions, sometimes with very little investigation into the nature and magnitude of a person’s/child’s alleged gender dysphoria. These aggressive attitudes and approaches took a big hit from Dr. Cass.

Dr. Cass expressed concern about pressure in favor of so-called gender transitions from parents, teachers, social media, and health professionals, all of whom minimize the problems of treatment and emphasize the danger of not treating. Those health professionals who are concerned about this aggressive approach are intimidated into silence and influenced by gender change bullies and polemicists with a commitment to the aggressive gender transitioning agenda. The report notes, too, that minors are innocent and can easily be manipulated by people with agendas.

Having politely castigated the virtually non-existent research into gender dysphoria and effective responses, especially in children and adolescents, the report makes 32 recommendations for the NHS, all of which fall into three obvious categories: better research, better mental health assessments, and caution going forward with treatments.

Thus, the report urges that the way forward should be guided by the evidence of “efficacy and safety.” Gee, you think? Isn’t that what medicine is all about: Do No Harm? The patient’s welfare should be the priority.

For two decades, I have belonged to the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, a physician organization founded in the 1940s to oppose the socialist invasion of healthcare. I am also a member of the Do No Harm organization, which Stanley Goldfarb, a nephrologist, founded to protect American medicine from the disastrous effects of Marxist/socialist identity politics. Both organizations oppose so-called gender transition programs (see here and here). I consider gender transition activities to be political, ideological, and unethical human experimentation.

So-called transgenderism used to be about cross-dressing males, a kink or fetish that saw them get sexual pleasure when they presented themselves as women (usually highly sexualized women in revealing gowns and high heels). Some women took dressing in male clothes to the same sexual extremes.

For the Marxists, social and cultural tolerance were the watchwords for integrating “transgenderism” into the mainstream. They were, they claimed, another oppressed minority, just another lifestyle choice, deviant, but to be accommodated, no up-tight traditional moralists allowed to blow the whistle or call a time out, even when pedophilia and grooming became commonplace and sex trafficking of children a real problem.

The current “transgender” movement is an end product of the phenomenon of defining deviancy down, a political-cultural revolution of anything goes sexual conduct and lifestyles, as they say—sex, drugs, and rock and roll, but more--deviant sex, lesbian and homosexual, sex orgy lifestyle choices, sexualization of children with pedophilia not far behind. A new world emerged, Judeo-Christian moral restrictions gone, Katy, bar the door.

There’s another thing happening here: In layperson’s terms, Munchausen Syndrome is when someone fakes an illness for attention. The medical people call it a “factitious disorder imposed on oneself.”

Munchausen by proxy happens when a person caring for another fakes an illness for that person to garner caregiver attention. The most common type is a mother faking a child’s illness. It’s possible that Munchausen by proxy is driving “trans” identification.

However, it’s not just a mother with a personality disorder creating and influencing a vulnerable child. The other proxies are deviant teachers, child care providers, activities supervisors, and social media influencers, all of whom are groomers preying on vulnerable young minds. The tranny explosion in the young is like the sudden explosion of LGBTQ, a form of socially engineered mass psychosis, energized by people fascinated with fetishistic sexual deviance.

Since the Cass report’s publication, a group of anonymous UK psychologists has publicly apologized for the psychology community’s and the National Health Service Gender Identity Development Service clinics’ malfeasance. They failed to assess adequately minors with gender dysphoria, resulting in irreversible harm.

Certainly, the psychology community should be held accountable. Their manifest failures should cause the earth to tremble under the feet of the malefactors in this matter, in Europe and, more so, in America and Canada, where leftist nutty professionals who pushed the gender project violated every existing ethical rule of medical and psych practice, flagrantly violating ethical rules, even statutes and common law rules regarding consent to medical treatment.

The “transgender” program is a human experiment program that ideologically-driven nihilists pushed. The medical and psych professions shamed themselves, whether through affirmative actions or silence. Will there be an accounting? Maybe, right after an accounting on the malfeasance in the COVID matter—maybe.

John Dale Dunn is a 50-year emergency physician, 40-year lawyer, 20-plus-year corrections physician, medico-legal consultant, academic, and writer. For 20 years, he provided patient care and consultation for his home town mental health services programs.