Palestinians can pound sand

As the Class of 2020 high school graduates missed their traditional commencement ceremonies due to a pandemic, the Class of 2024 college graduates now face a different disruption: pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses.

This has become the largest groundswell of campus unrest since the anti-Apartheid and Vietnam War protests of previous decades, affecting over 50 universities across more than 30 states.

As the nation prepares for graduations, campuses like the University of Michigan and Ohio State University are taking extraordinary security measures, such as metal detectors and bans on banners and signs.

These protests demand an end to the war in Gaza and call for divestment from Israel, but what is truly at stake here is the nature of the ideology being championed in these demonstrations. It is both perplexing and deeply concerning to see a narrative that frames Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, as a beacon of social justice and freedom!

The core of Hamas’s governance in Gaza, which the protesters seem to overlook, is steeped in tyrannical control, suppression of freedoms, and blatant disregard for human rights, particularly those of women and children. The very notion that such a regime could be associated with social justice is not only a gross misrepresentation but a dangerous delusion that threatens to mislead our youth on college campuses across the nation.

It is crucial to question the integrity and motivations of these pro-Palestinian groups that venerate a government under which women's rights are trampled and children are exploited as human shields. Is the importation of such ideals to American universities not only inappropriate but harmful to the fabric of our educational institutions? Should we not be alarmed that these protests could sow seeds of divisiveness based on a distorted image of freedom and justice?

To the young minds caught in the crossfire of these protests: it is imperative to scrutinize the realities behind the slogans and banners. Freedom and social justice are noble pursuits, but aligning with groups like Hamas undercuts the very principles these terms stand for. As future leaders and thinkers, it is your responsibility to discern the truths obscured by the chaos of activism, ensuring that the causes you champion truly align with the values of liberty and equality for all.

In conclusion, as the university campuses continue to be the battlegrounds for these protests, it is vital for the academic community and its stakeholders to maintain a clear perspective on what is being advocated. No educational ceremony—especially one that marks the culmination of years of hard work and achievement—should be overshadowed by advocacy for a regime that stands against everything our institutions of higher learning represent. Let us ensure our universities remain beacons of true knowledge and justice, untainted by the advocacy of oppressive ideologies.

Jerry McGlothlin serves as the CEO of Special Guests, a publicity agency known for representing guests who are dedicated to helping preserve and advance our Constitutional Republic and maintaining a Judeo-Christian ethic.

Image: Fars Media Corporation, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY 4.0 DEED