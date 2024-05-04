Fake media, fake claims of 'fraud' directed at President Trump

This article actually has nothing to do with Trump, yet that is all the public will see.

Trump Media’s accounting firm charged with ‘massive fraud’ BF Borgers, Trump Media & Technology Group’s independent accounting firm, was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday with widespread fraud and accused of operating a “sham audit mill.” The SEC made no allegation of wrongdoing against Truth Social owner Trump Media (DJT), which is not mentioned in the charges from the regulator. The SEC accused BF Borgers of “deliberate and systemic failures,” including “fabricating” audit documentation and falsely representing to clients its work would comply with accounting standards. The agency described this as “massive” fraud taking place between January 2021 and June 2023 that impacted more than 1,500 SEC filings and more than 500 public companies.

The CPA firm made 1,500 fraudulent filings that involved 500 public companies that did not include Truth Social, yet somehow the only company listed in the article was Trump's that certainly didn't have an SEC filing in the time period involved.

Maybe Reuters could tell us who the 500 companies are so the public knows.

Reuters clearly didn't care. The sole purpose of the headline and article was to interfere in the election.

Isn't it pathetic that this firm was so fraudulent and yet somehow the SEC is so incompetent that it didn't file charges until after Trump's company went public?

The fraud trial in New York against Trump earlier was a joke because there were no victims, and the current trial against Trump over accounting issues in a hush money payment flap is a joke because there is no crime.

In the future, maybe the Justice Department and New York could make sure that no political candidate tries to do anything that hides information from the public that may be embarrassing.

The list of things that most of the media has intentionally hidden from the public about candidates who they campaign for would be immeasurable.

Think of:

John F. Kennedy, LBJ, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden for a short list of people the media has protected.

Bill and Hillary didn't write checks to the "bimbos" to prevent their "eruptions." They sent out people to destroy them. Paula Jones was effectively called trailer trash by the very pleasant Clinton campaign operative, James Carville.

Thank goodness there were no recordings of these Democrats using the word "p****." That seems to be the word that is now unacceptable. Alvin Bragg, other prosecutors, and the media seem to believe they can get a guilty plea because Trump used the word around twenty years ago. I hope the jury isn't that stupid.

The media and other Democrats just pretend they are offended by the word.

This is all a bad joke and it shows how corrupt the media, the Justice system, and other Democrats are. They have set out to destroy Trump since before he took office, They can't stand the thought of someone giving the power, money and freedom back to the people.

They interfere in elections every day as they seek to protect their fiefdom. It is a joke that people like Al Gore, John Kerry, Michael Bloomberg, and Nancy Pelosi got medal of freedom awards when all of them are seeking to take away our freedoms every day! They fly in private jets while they tell us that we can't drive gas cars or use gas appliances.

Image: Michael Nuccitelli, Psy.D. via Flickr // public domain