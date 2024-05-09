Battling the spread of chemical abortion

The April 30 outreach at CVS near Baylor University is the 4th location for Pharmacy Outreach in Waco, Texas. Pro-Life Waco launched Pharmacy Outreach soon after CVS and Walgreens announced their intentions to enter the abortion industry in January of 2023.

Regrettably, these corporations began filling chemical abortion prescriptions in March of 2024 in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, Illinois, and Rhode Island.

The dreadful CVS and Walgreens decisions created thousands of potential venues for ongoing public square outreach. From pharmacy public rights-of-way we can simultaneously engage the pro-life faithful, the pro-abortion hostile, and, most importantly, the undecided of the “mushy middle.” Both chains operate in all 50 states with a combined 18,000 pharmacy locations.

Each CVS and Walgreens location has its pluses and minuses. We expected this CVS near Baylor to offer many opportunities to distribute our Chemical Abortion flyers, along with holding signs. The heavy stop-and-go traffic from 11:30 to 1 p.m. did not disappoint. During each stop-light cycle, five to ten cars were stationary next to “our” sidewalk.

The always energetic Lisa Muller Muñoz offered a smile and an abortion pill flyer to each of these drivers. Over 100 accepted, some with a brief (mostly friendly) chat. Lisa summed up her engagement time, “It's an amazing experience doing the Lord's work by sharing truth. It's a joy when a person accepts a flyer and agrees to learn the details of chemical abortion. I am encouraged when a traveler thanks us for being out there. It’s a brief koinonia of sorts.”

We hoped to interact with Baylor students. This happened as well. At lunchtime, many students drive to nearby fast-food restaurants. One was Anna Bjorklund. Our outgoing Melissa Manning recalls, “As Anna walked toward us wearing a Baylor t-shirt we wondered if she was with us or not. She spotted us while driving, was curious, and supported pro-life all the way. She promised to join us this summer and work for more pro-life support with Baylor student organizations in the fall. Making ourselves visible to the public is instant networking!"

CVS near Baylor will become Pro-Life Waco’s second monthly Pharmacy Outreach. This event will be on the last Wednesday of each month from 11:30 to 1 p.m. After our spirited initiative, PLW will provide lunch and fellowship at the nearby Panera Bread.

Pro-Life Waco is taking its commitment to Pharmacy Outreach nationwide. We will provide a free “start-up kit” to any individual or group willing to join the national collaboration (12 cities at this point) with pharmacy outreach on at least four occasions.

The Pharmacy Outreach kit features six large, corrugated plastic signs. The protest signs are 2’x2’ and 2’x4’, printed two-sided on corrugated plastic. You will also receive 100 copies and a PDF file of our Chemical Abortion flyer.

Pharmacy Outreach is a powerful educational tool to challenge chemical abortion lies whether the source of the pills is pharmacies, mail orders, or abortion centers.

John Pisciotta is the Founding Director of Pro-Life Waco and creator of “Pro-Life in the Public Square” group on Facebook. Contact John Pisciotta at prolifewaco@gmail.com or 254-644-0407

