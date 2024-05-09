For Trump to win, we must defeat the left’s last gasp of Nazi slurs

While researching the etymology of the term Nazi, I found it originally meant ”a foolish person, clumsy or awkward person.” The story popped up that Robert De Niro was projecting on all cylinders comparing President Trump to Adolf Hitler. Even though it’s the fascist far-left going full antisemitic on college campuses nationwide, wanting to confiscate guns and suppress civil liberties everywhere, these threats supposedly emanate from Trump and the pro-freedom right. Sure Robert, whatever you say, the original etymology of the words you project still works.

But even though the nation’s socialist left has been projecting these pejoratives for years, somehow, they don’t judge themselves as using “Nazi” language at all. Such is not the case for the pro-freedom side. Over the weekend, Trump dared to compare an authoritarian regime that persecuted its political enemies to another authoritarian regime that persecuted its political enemies. Even worse, he used the word Gestapo—a term the left collectively decided is suddenly verboten in the last 5 minutes. Thus, they can caterwaul at length about a brand new “controversy” even though they talk Nazi all the time.

If you closely look at how they phrase their questions and discussions, you’ll see the insidious and sinister reasons behind this constant barrage of BS that Trump is the second coming of Hitler and the pro-freedom right is a complete political inversion of itself.

Consider how this question was posed in the De Niro interview:

What do you say to those who say I don’t like the guy, but I’m going to vote for him? What is your message to them?

You can tell from the phrasing of that question and message that it isn’t for Trump supporters, Republicans, or people on the pro-freedom right in general. It’s designed to shore up wavering support of the authoritarian left because of the deception over the ‘Trump is Hitler’ threat.

Thus, they carry on a constant cacophony of cra... commentary, pumping out their ever-absurd comparison of limited government and individual liberty-loving conservatives with authoritarian collectivist Nazis that are like the left, obsessed with centralized control and Common Good Before Individual Good.

This is why we must defeat the left’s Nazi slurs, because they keep wavering leftists from moving to the right.

And this is why we spend so much time researching and documenting all the ways the nation’s socialist left emulates the Nazis and eviscerates their ever-ridiculous assertions that the Third Reich was “far-right.”

Because defeating the left means defeating their lies—even their lies that stretch back 100 years ago—barely hanging on by a constant stream of propaganda.

You can always tell when a particular group is trying to gaslight you because they will always come up with new lies when they are confronted with the truth. In the case of the fascist far-left, they simply spin up new versions of reality when their old are shown to not make any sense.

The fact is that the simplest and most basic explanation usually works the best. In physics and engineering, you start with the basic equations and work from there to avoid ridiculous models of reality. The same holds for politics—you start with the basic linear relationships to avoid leftist gaslighting into bizarre versions of reality.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines politics in part as “competition between competing interest groups or individuals for power and leadership” (as in a government). Therefore, the political spectrum is set by the metric of governmental power or control, with a linear change from minimal government on the right (anarchy) to maximum government on the left (authoritarianism).

Each side of the political spectrum also has a specific set of characteristics.

The left is based on the collectivist ideologies of unlimited government and limited individual liberty, while the right is based on individualistic ideologies of limited government and sweeping liberty (within the confines of respecting each and every person’s unalienable rights). The transition is simply from collectivist, big government authoritarianism on the left down to individualist government non-existence anarchy on the right. So, as you move from left to right, you move down a slope towards diminished government size, power, and control over your life to a point where it becomes nonexistent on the right.

But not so, according to the brain trust that is the far-left. To make their model work, there has to be a mysterious spike way up to collectivist, big-government authoritarianism—that is just like leftist ideologies—in the far-right area of the political spectrum of individualistic no-government anarchism. We’re not sure how that’s supposed to be arranged, as leftists are too busy trying to come up with something better than the tired old ‘North Korea’ talking point.

In real life, the common sense linear political spectrum would be like being in a car and coasting down the straight and flat slope of a hill until you reach the bottom. While the leftist bizarro version of reality would have you coast down that hill until you hit an unimaginable upslope at the bottom. No one but the most ardent leftist would ever believe that big load of BS, and only if they don’t think about it too much.

The problem is they keep on repeating the same lie over and over while using the same tired tactics of gaslighting articles with titles that push the big lie in one line and are always long on “expert” opinions and short on facts.

This is why we’ve been working so hard in researching and documenting how the Democrats are like the Nazi party. If they’re going to violate their own silly “rules” about bringing up the subject and compare President Trump to Herr Schichlegruber and the pro-freedom right to leftist authoritarians, then we’re going to point out all the ways that Biden is acting like a dictator and how leftists are acting like Nazis. Maybe if Robert De Niro were to read a book once in a while or learn some history, he wouldn’t be making such mistakes.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Public domain.