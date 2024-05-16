EV charging stations become prime target for copper thieves

California should have known better than to compel a transition to electric vehicles while encouraging rampant drug use and crime, because everyone knows that copper wire is a go-to for addicts and thieves.

From a report by John Nolte at Breitbart News today:

‘Thieves are targeting high-powered Tesla and other EV charging stations and stealing the heavy cable for the copper metal inside,’ reports San Francisco’s NBC affiliate. ‘In Vallejo, someone cut cables from nine charging stations — leaving Tesla drivers in a bind and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and repair costs.’ ‘I think this is the second time or third that these have been cut,’ a local EV driver added. ‘So they need to put some gates up or something. I don’t know what they can do, but this is pretty inconvenient.’

“Pretty inconvenient” basically sums up the entire E.V. experience.

They don’t work when it’s too “cold,” and in fact you can’t even charge them if the temperatures get low enough, like they did in Chicago this past winter; they don’t work when it gets too hot, and become a “thermal runaway” spontaneous combustion risk; optimal performance only occurs in a limited temperature range, outside of which means “precipitous decline” in the vehicle’s performance; they’re not intuitive designs, which leads to more wrecks (proportionally) than gas cars; repairs costs are higher, and given the higher rate of collision (again, proportionally), insurance costs are increased; if the stars align, charging takes around a half-hour, which is far longer than the 5-minute-fill-up of an gas car; charging stations are few and far between, and far too often they’re out of order; and now, you might pull in for a charge and the cables could just be… gone?

As someone in the comments noted, there is a silver lining:

On the bright side… this decreased electrical usage in California! Well done.

Ironically, stealing copper wire is increasingly lucrative as copper prices are “surging” because… the government-manufactured demand for charging stations and other “renewable” energy scams. From CarbonCredits.com:

The surge in copper demand is driven by its pivotal role in renewable energy generation, electric vehicles, and grid infrastructure crucial for achieving net zero emissions. Market dynamics and global supply concerns have propelled copper prices upward, with top companies witnessing significant growth.

And, this story from California isn’t unique; from Houston, Texas last week:

Thieves hit four Tesla Supercharger stations in Houston area this week Monday, KPRC 2’s Gage Goulding reported on the theft of 18 cables from a Tesla charging station in Montrose. Since his report, more charging stations across the Houston area have been ransacked, leaving electric vehicle owners without a spark. On Wednesday, the cables from all charging stations at the Glenbrook Square shopping center were stolen. Every single connector in the lot had been slashed. Then last night, more charging stations were clipped in northwest Harris County.

I wonder if this is enough of a wake-up call for the E.V.-driving crowd, who are probably Democrats, but somehow, I’m not convinced.

