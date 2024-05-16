From inside the mind of a would-be mass shooter: ‘I am certain nobody there is armed’

From the New York Post comes the story of Joshua Cobb, a black Marine Corps veteran who was in the planning stages of a mass casualty shooting spree in which he planned to target whites:

A black Marine Corps vet went on a months-long, hate-filled screed threatening to ‘cause mayhem’ by gunning down white victims and aspiring to ‘progress into a serial killer,’ federal prosecutors said. Joshua Cobb, 23, of Trenton, New Jersey, penned a string of online posts and text messages vowing to gun down white people, and boasted he would ‘probably OD on my own adrenaline after the 10th body goes down,’ the US Attorney’s Office in New Jersey said in a release Monday. ‘It’s all a f–ing game and you all are going to die,’ Cobb allegedly wrote in one text message last year. ‘I currently lack the means necessary to kill as many as I intend to but one day I will have the available resources (finance) to purchase the appropriate weaponry for my killings.’

Here’s more, from Kevin Shea at NJ.com:

‘I want to cause mayhem on the white community. The reason i [sic] specifically want to target white people is because as a black male, they will NEVER understand my struggles. Same way I will never understand their struggles, but I don’t care to. I want to erase them. All of them really, but in this case as many as I possibly can,’ Cobb posted on social media in December 2022, according to authorities.

Those facts alone, black-on-white race-based hatred that was the root of a planned shooting spree, means it’s a news story that won’t be touched by establishment media; but even more so when you consider what Cobb said about where he planned to kickoff his attack. From the Post:

In a social media post on Dec. 17, 2022, Cobb allegedly said he had chosen targets for armed attacks. ‘I have not chosen a [sic] exact date but I am going to be sure it is close to an important holiday to their race,’ prosecutors said he wrote. ‘I have a location in mind already which I have frequented for the past year and I am certain nobody there is armed to be able to stop me from spraying them to the ground.’

“I am certain nobody there is armed” and therefore, nobody will “be able to stop” him.

So you’re telling me that Cobb, a would-be mass shooter wishing to kill as many people as possible, took into consideration whether the people in his chosen location may or may not be armed? And, he chose a place where he was sure people wouldn’t be carrying? I mean, this is exactly why advocates of an armed society think the way we do—we don’t want anyone to be the sitting ducks for whom Cobb was hunting.

According to the report, two of the locations on Cobb’s list included a local gym and an Aldi grocery story; now, after a spate of high-profile shootings in 2019, Aldi announced a new store policy that prohibited customers from open-carrying, unless they were law enforcement:

At ALDI, the safety of our employees, customers and the community is our highest priority. Alongside many other businesses, we are asking that our customers refrain from openly displaying firearms in any of our stores, except for authorized law enforcement personnel. — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) September 9, 2019

As for the gym, try as I might I could not find company policy on whether it allows a person to carry or not, but New Jersey “has some of the strongest gun control laws in the country,” according to Democrat lawmaker and Senate president, Nicholas Scutari.

Now, if Cobb is convicted of the charges he faces, his punishment could be “up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.”

That’s all?!

Here are a couple of “crimes” that with harsher sentences than planned shooting sprees based on skin color:

Taking an unauthorized tour of the Capitol building while waving a little American flag;

Temporarily blocking abortion mill doors and disrupting the baby-killing business for a couple of hours;

Having a lawyer who pays a nuisance money grubber then bills you for the expense and you pay the bill;

Asking for government transparency in the election process;

What did I miss?

