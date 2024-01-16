Chicago becomes a ‘graveyard’ littered with corpses of ‘dead robots’

As the late great John Wayne purportedly said, “Life’s hard; it’s even harder when you’re stupid.”

The Midwest, accustomed to brutal winters, has been hit by an especially “bitter” storm; Chicago in particular is dealing with temperatures as low as the negative 20s and 30s, and a high of… one whole whopping degree.

Now, as anyone with even the slightest bit of awareness could have told you, E.V.s were not going to perform… like at all, in this kind of weather. But then again, are the people buying these cars really doing so with any awareness? Arguably no, which is presumably why they actually relied on their vehicles for transportation, and were genuinely shocked to discover how truly unreliable the E.V. design is; read below, reported by a Fox News outlet based in Chicago:

Electric vehicles may be the way of the future, but many EV owners are having trouble dealing with Chicago’s bitterly cold temperatures. Public charging stations have turned into car graveyards over the past couple of days. ‘Nothing. No juice. Still on zero percent,’ said Tyler Beard, who has been trying to recharge his Tesla at an Oak Brook Tesla supercharging station since Sunday afternoon. ‘And this is like three hours being out here after being out here three hours yesterday.’ Beard was among the dozens of Tesla owners trying desperately to power up their cars at the Tesla supercharging station in Oak Brook. It was a scene mirrored with long lines and abandoned cars at scores of other charging stations around the Chicago area. ‘This is crazy. It’s a disaster. Seriously,’ said Tesla owner Chalis Mizelle. Mizelle was forced to abandon her car and get a ride from a friend when it wouldn’t charge. Another man summed up the situation succinctly: ‘We got a bunch of dead robots out here.’

“Crazy”? Really?

When you think about it, it’s not “crazy” at all, and many of us saw this coming a mile away… which is just one of the reasons we’ve refrain(ed) from buying an E.V.

The Fox report continued, noting that one E.V. owner who left his Tesla at O’Hare had to pay to have his vehicle towed—by a diesel-powered truck—to a working charging station. (“A fool and his money are soon parted.”)

E.V. buyers, especially if they live in an area prone to bitter winters, aren’t making intelligent, logical, or informed decisions when they opt for a battery-powered car, so it should come as no surprise completely when that choice yields “disaster.” Like grapes come not from thorns, nor figs from thistle, you reap what you sow, and sowing stupidity never reaps common sense; prioritizing the scoring of virtue-signaling points over wisdom has painful consequences, but they’re getting exactly what they deserve.

Is this the death knell for the electric vehicle fad? It might be (fingers crossed!), because this cold snap is fixing to be a permanent stain on the reputation of battery-powered cars.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.