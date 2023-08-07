New data shows temperatures above 86F begins a precipitous decline of EV performance

Okay, so let me get this straight regarding the “quirks” of electric vehicles. If you’re fleeing a natural disaster, like a hurricane for instance, the nature of the design might impede efficient and safe evacuation; or they might simply explode, because exposure to salt water can link the positive and negative battery terminals, causing a short circuit. Well, if they’re just sitting there too I guess, there’s still a heightened risk of spontaneous explosion with a long-burning, extra-hot, inextinguishable fire. They don’t really work in “cold” weather, and now, according to new data, “excessive heat can greatly diminish electric vehicle range” too?

Recurrent, an auto company based in Seattle has a mission to “accelerate the overall adoption” of EVs, and to do so, strives to provide “transparency and confidence” in pre-owned EV purchases. This past Friday, the enterprise released a research report titled, “Deep Dive: Lithium Ion Batteries and Heat” which included a hilariously absurd graphic (although undoubtedly it wasn’t meant to be taken as such) that showed the “optimal temperature” range to avoid issues, and that scope was limited to between 59 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Outside of that limited field, and there’s either “slow reactions” or “accelerated side reactions” like those listed at the outset of this blog; from the report itself:

Given the risks of excess heat in a battery, thermal management systems are essential to maintain safe operating temperatures. If the battery overheats, it can lead to safety hazards, reduced battery performance, and accelerated degradation of the battery components.

Also worth noting for context is that according to the unelected global bureaucracies, the political left and all its useful idiots, and many Western governments, the world is at the precipice of a cataclysmic environmental disaster thanks to petroleum-powered cars—a disaster which includes but is not limited to, warming, cooling, boiling, freezing, or any other kind of temperature change—and therefore, we must all adopt these EVs as quickly as possible to avoid the point of no return?

Are they for real? Yes, yes the most certainly are.

Also from the report was this little gem:

Even when you’re not driving your electric car, heat can have a significant impact on the battery. To decrease the negative effects of heat on EV batteries at rest, it is ideal to park in shaded areas or garages whenever it’s especially hot or sunny.

In contrast to a gas-powered vehicle, which can be parked anywhere without the very real risk of spontaneous combustion, now you need to be careful where you park these hazards? What an absolute nightmare!

Now, I lived in Tucson, Arizona for around eight years, and let me clear up any myths regarding the “cool” months—they don’t exist. You’ll have cold nights, and some cold mornings, but they are few and far between. In fact, I remember loading my car up mid-December 2021 in preparation for the Christmas holiday, and the temperature in the mid-morning hours was already in the 90s. Where in the world do temperatures consistently fall in the “optimal” range? Nowhere, and the minds behind the EV push know that.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.