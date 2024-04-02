The Batmen and their bat boxes

Don’t count the Brits out just yet because there’s still a lot of rebelliousness left in them, and it’s directed against the system and politicians of the globalist New World Order.

Sure, Muhammad has been the United Kingdom’s “favorite” name for baby boys since 2016, and yes, London is jokingly referred to a “Londonistan” with its Muslim mayor who infamously quipped that the probability of jihad terror was just “part and parcel” of big-city living, but… there’s also this, from James Saunders at GB News:

Ulez vigilantes dress up as Batman as they thwart Sadiq Khan’s enforcement cameras Anti-Ulez activists dressed as Batman have been spotted installing a ‘bat box’ to block an enforcement camera in South London in what marks the latest protest against the controversial scheme. Footage posted online shows two men in full superhero garb affixing a box to a pole which they believe is set to support a Ulez camera in Chessington - accompanied by the theme tune from the classic Adam West TV series.

I’ve written about the ULEZ debacle here and here, but for anyone who doesn’t know, it’s a surveillance network to enforce London’s “Ultra-Low Emission Zone” through the imposition of heavy-handed fines for non-compliant vehicles (in other words, New World Order “green agenda” slavery); the scheme has faced serious opposition from a group of anti-ULEZ activists nicknamed the “Blade Runners” who have conducted a rather successful campaign of vandalism. Anyways, the antics of these “Batman” vigilantes are endearing enough, but get a load of what they’re actually doing:

But this specific act of protest invokes animal conservation rules to prevent officials from removing the camera coverings; bat roosts have legal protection across the country, and attempts to disturb, destroy or block access to the boxes can be classed as offences [sic].

That “box” they’re “affixing” to the pole and around the ULEZ camera is… a bat box! And, beside the little “roost” there is an official posting:

Alongside the temporary habitat, the caped crusaders appear to have attached warning notices to the pole, which read: ‘STOP! This is a BAT BOX. Bats have been observed to be using this bat box as a resting place.’

Per the government’s own rules, removing such a “roost” requires going through… the dreaded bureaucracy.

🚨🌎🇬🇧 Real Life Batman ‼️



A vigilante dressed as Batman travels across London dismantling ULEZ Cameras as he goes.



Ultra Low Emission Zone Cameras detect cars that don’t comply with ridiculous air quality controls & are fined for… pic.twitter.com/7HeGKCHjMk — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 2, 2024

Now of course, “checkmating” the globalists isn’t going over well with… the globalists, and never ones to remain principled, they’ve stated that, “Unless bats have moved in, TfL can just take them down.” (TfL stands for the Transport for London, or the local government agency responsible for the ULEZ system.)

Yet, checkmate again:

[P]rotestors said the installations were ‘positively contributing to London's biodiversity and ecosystem’. Kingsley Hamilton, from Action Against Unfair Ulez, told the Sun: ‘A number of bat boxes are being put up across London by unknown sources. I'm sure whoever is behind it is extremely grateful to TfL for providing the poles to house this protected species. Sadiq Khan will not want to be seen to be tampering with their homes after claiming to care so much about protecting the environment.’

Wink, wink.

A brilliant little spot of vigilantism to brighten your day.

Image from X.