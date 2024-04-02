London mayor to dump ‘polluting vehicles’ scrapped over ULEZ in Ukraine; will reward participating Brits with taxpayer-funded grant

In a very unsurprising turn of events, London mayor Sadiq Khan’s plan to clean up the city air by outlawing “old, polluting vehicles” and dumping them in a third world country is set to take effect, because the federal bureaucrats “did not consider there to be any legal barrier” to the scheme. I mean, anything goes for the “green” agenda, isn’t that right?

Here’s the story, from a report out at GB News:

Drivers who own non-Ulez-compliant vehicles will have the option to send their cars to Ukraine in exchange for a grant instead of being retrofitted in the UK. The scheme, funded by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, will come into effect on March 15 having received the green light in January to allow non-compliant vehicles to be sent to Ukraine. … As part of the scheme, it originally meant that all London residents could apply for up to £2,000 compensation for scrapping a car or up to £1,000 for scrapping a motorcycle that didn’t comply with Ulez rules. Now the same amount is being offered for people wanting to send their vehicles to Ukraine.

(For more information on ULEZ, see this American Thinker essay, out today.)

And, here’s what Khan had to say about his plan:

‘As the devastating consequences of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine continue, the country’s infrastructure has been significantly impacted. I have worked quickly to amend our scrappage scheme so that from next week, non-compliant vehicles can be donated to Ukraine, helping to meet medical and humanitarian needs while also removing old, polluting vehicles from London’s roads.’

I guess it’s only okay if these evil polluters contaminate and poison the air in Ukraine, just as long as it’s not England. Or conversely, if we’re going to correctly analyze the real motivation behind Khan’s initiative… it’s only okay for Ukrainians to exercise freedom of movement and enjoy freedom from illegitimate fines, but not Londoners.

While the leftists of the West continue to yammer on about exploitation and colonialism in the third world, calling on we the people to fund reparations and assume a permanent groveling posture at the feet of the “abused” they also continue to treat the third world as a dumpster, and profiteer of off the natural resources it has to offer, inhabitants be darned.

Western leftists depend on the dirty cobalt mines of the Congo with its child slavery and other horrendous abuses for the more “responsible” and “moral” E.V.s they promise will save the world from an alleged climate emergency:

‘Here it is better not to be born’: Cobalt mining for Big Tech is driving child labor, deaths in the Congo Child labor, sexual assault, birth defects, abject poverty, workers buried alive: A new exposé on artisanal cobalt mining in the Democratic Republic of the Congo lifts the curtain on a nightmarish world in which billions of people are unwittingly complicit.

Western leftists wouldn’t have their precious solar panels were it not for the lithium mines of Chile which employ processes destroying fragile and unique ecosystems, and of course, are powered by diesel machinery. Even the Sierra Club can’t help but acknowledge the truth:

Extracting the lithium that EVs need could destroy this rare desert ecosystem in Chile[.] The mines suck up huge amounts of water in what is already one of the driest places on Earth. The result, according to independent researchers and many of the Atacama's Indigenous people, is that the precious underground water is disappearing, along with lagoons full of rare flamingos; vegetation that feeds goats, sheep, and llama-like guanacos; and an Atacameño way of life followed by communities for thousands of years.

Western leftists would be nothing without the oil imported from places like Venezuela, extracted with zero concern for the environment or the locals:

On the western shore of Lake Maracaibo, workers use rakes and shovels to pull blobs of congealed oil out of the water, but the black goo sticks to everything — fishing nets, boats, outboard motors and even a calf that’s wondering [sic] around the beach. The oil slicks, which cover vast stretches of the lakeshore, are the result of constant leaks from underwater oil wells and a spaghetti of aging pipelines that run along the lake bottom. The mess has driven away beachgoers and decimated the fishing industry on Lake Maracaibo, an immense, brackish tidal bay connected to the Caribbean Sea.

In the ongoing saga of the “green” agenda, we see yet again just how tyrannical and exploitative it really is.

Image: Public domain.