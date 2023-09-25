Ministry of Defence vehicles exempt from London’s ULEZ rules to avoid any ‘disruption’ to state business

Few things are more offensive to me than a ruling class of pseudo-elites, living by the “rules for thee, but not for me” mantra—yet, it’s not just “rules” but also taxes, punishments, concessions, etc.

“Taxes for thee, but not for me.” (Hunter Biden and Cornel West.)

“Punishment for thee, but not for me.” (Merrick Garland and Anthony Fauci.)

“Concessions for thee, but not for me.” (Bill Gates and Jennifer Granholm.)

You’ve probably heard of the ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) cameras in use across London, a surveillance system to force compliance with the shift towards “net zero” through the use of heavy fines, but what we didn’t really “know” (although we could have easily assumed), is that the government exempts itself from the “ultra low emission” standards.

Yesterday, the UK Defence Journal reported that John Hayes, a Conservative Member of Parliament had submitted a written question inquiring about the arrangement between the Ministry and the Transport for London department, which is the government authority in charge of ULEZ. Per the report, Hayes received a response from James Cartlidge, the Minister of State in the MoD, who allegedly said this:

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) and Transport for London (TfL) operate a selected partner scheme whereby notified MOD owned or leased vehicles are exempt from the London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and Greater London Low Emission Zone (LEZ) charges; exemptions prevent the disruption of operational activity.

(On the TfL website, the exemption is also noted.)

Expecting the government to follow its own rules and face a “disruption of operational activity” like the kinds it imposed on the millions of Londoners when it instituted ULEZ? Are you mad?

Unlike the little guy, MoD dignitaries are important. They have places to be and people to see! I mean yes, they have access to the public purse so the cost of a rechargeable vehicle isn’t a deterrent (as it is for the rest of us), but what they can’t afford is the unreliability. A car powered by highly flammable materials that could spontaneously combust if it gets too hot, and only works in the most optimal of environmental circumstances? Folly!

And they certainly can’t be expected to slum it in some economy tin can, all to lower emissions by a fraction of a percent. Being chauffeured by Mercedes and Bentley is just part and parcel of civil service… so is this:

Just in🔥



Footage emerges from the Palace of Versailles at last night's sickeningly opulent event with WEF Charles and Macron.



These are the parasites pushing net zero and open borders and you into poverty.



And what’s Hugh Grant and Mick Jagger doing there? pic.twitter.com/YMI1dgb80C — Jacqui Deevoy (@JacquiDeevoy1) September 21, 2023

(Note the heavy sarcasm.)

Also from the article:

The Minister further elaborated on the MOD’s commitment to the environment, noting that, ‘The Department takes seriously its sustainability commitment and wherever possible strives to support initiatives such as TfL’s air quality improvement plans by considering the necessity of the movement and ensuring that, where MOD vehicles are supplemented by leased vehicles, they are fully compliant with wider Government intent.’

Ahhh yes, despite their actions, believe them when they tell you that they take the commitment to sustainability “seriously” — so seriously in fact, they will make sure the little guy is picking up their slack, or they will fine him into nonexistence. You’re welcome.

